New image analysis data of tissues with FibroNest(TM) is presented for the continuous assessment of the severity and progression of fibrosis in Kidney and Lung preclinical models at the Fibrosis and Tissue Repair 2020 Keystone Symposium. FibroNest image analysis tool provides the most advanced cloud-based phenotypic image analysis and translational platform for the automated quantification of fibrosis across multiple fibrotic conditions and organs for drug discovery and drug development projects.