WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phigenics is excited to announce a partnership with the University of Arkansas research team to participate in the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps program. The National Science Foundation Innovation Corps program helps teams identify commercial opportunities for their research. Technology created by the University of Arkansas proactively identifies issues with drinking water, allowing individuals to collect real-time fluorescent measurements in water systems. This technology would provide building owners and facilities management with critical data about the safety of their water systems, enabling them to quickly make defensible decisions. Phigenics will act as industry advisors with co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. William "Bill" McCoy and Phigenics Vice President Missy Cain providing support.
"We at Phigenics believe that the NSF National I-Corps program is an outstanding path to the commercial development of innovation that originates from University research scientists. We are pleased to be helping Professor Julian Fairey and Dr. Thien Do assess the marketplace benefits of their method to detect degradation of municipal water quality by monitoring microbiologically associated autofluorescence," says Bill McCoy, Phigenics Co-Founder, and Chief Technology Officer.
For more information on the collaboration, visit: https://news.uark.edu/articles/58583/phigenics-plus-u-of-a-equals-innovative-collaboration-with-national-science-foundation?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email2021-12-16&utm_campaign=news_headlines&utm_content=phigenics-plus-u-of-a-equals-innovative-collaboration-with-national-science-foundation
About Phigenics: Phigenics sells Comprehensive Water Management Programs. Facility managers and building owners use these programs to optimize the total cost of their water systems by improving safety and efficiency. These programs include regulatory compliance, data management, and water testing analytical services, including Legionella testing services. As a non-conflicted, third party, Phigenics provides independent verification and validation that programs are defensible and water management goals have been achieved in the most cost-effective manner.
