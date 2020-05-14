MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced data analyzing the applicability of the INTASYL platform as a gene silencing technology that offers an alternative or complementary approach to gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR / Cas9, in the treatment of solid tumors. These data will be presented today at 5:30 p.m. ET at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in virtual format. The Phio poster presentation will also be available under the "Investors – Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website (click here) approximately one hour after the event.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg
Data from the poster details how INTASYL compares favorably to other technologies for improving cells used in adoptive cell therapy (ACT) for the treatment of solid tumors, especially in cases where permanent gene modification is not required or is undesirable. The poster will be presented by Dr. Simon P. Fricker, Phio's Vice President of Research.
"We have shown that our INTASYL technology is able to reprogram immune cells, such as T cells or NK cells, and thereby significantly improve their cell killing activity. Alternative approaches to enhancing ACT for solid tumors, such as genetic modification with CRISPR / Cas9, have their merit but also are confronted by significant shortcomings. These data presented today, and also impressive new animal data scheduled to be presented at the upcoming AACR and ASCO meetings in the coming weeks, show that the INTASYL platform has great promise for the improvement of ACT therapies without the need for gene editing."
Phio's technology is also featured on a poster from Glycostem Therapeutics BV presented at ASGCT titled: "oNKord® Natural Killer Cells Are Recognized As a Powerful, Versatile and Universal "Off The Shelf" Treatment to Develop Novel Genetically Modified Anti-Cancer Products" (Abstract #1152).
About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and/or the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities. For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the results of our preclinical studies, future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, the impact to our business and operations by the recent coronavirus outbreak, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.
Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ir@phiopharma.com
Investor Contact
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com