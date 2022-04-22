Phius (Passive House Institute US) is hosting the virtual Developer's Summit 2022 on April 26-28 that will demonstrate the advantages of passive building to developers and other professionals in the building industry.
The event represents the beginning of Phius' efforts to reach out to the developer and real estate communities to articulate the benefits and feasibility of passive building.
Developers are turning more and more to the Phius Certification Process to achieve superior performance and non-energy benefits such as a healthy and luxurious feel of spaces as well as quality of construction at low additional cost. The objective of the virtual Developer's Summit 2022 (April 26-28) is to harness this wave of initial mutual attraction and curiosity emerging in the market – a sense of opportunity that was not here before.
- The summit will demonstrate why passive makes sense for not just homeowners and architects, but developers – for all building types.
- It will review potential roadblocks, and how developers overcame them
- There will be recommendations and brainstorming on how to go Phius, how to change practices in a sustainable way to embrace and profit from the benefits of the buildings of the future.
Economist, climate visionary, and bestselling author Jeremy Rifkin will kick off the event with opening remarks on April 26. Each day of the summit will focus on a specific topic: single-family, multifamily and financing. On each day, expert panelists will share their firsthand experience with Phius and passive building, as well as lessons learned and advice for newcomers.
The Developer's Summit will play a significant role in bridging the gap between current Phius professionals and developers, which is imperative to reach Phius' goal of making passive building the market standard.
For more information, visit http://www.summit.phius.org.
Phius is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that trains and certifies professionals, maintains the Phius passive building standard, certifies and quality assures passive buildings, and conducts research to advance high-performance building.
