PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced its strategic collaboration with CloudGenera, an AI-powered cloud cost and IT workload optimization company that empowers organizations to make more informed infrastructure decisions. phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) is now a part of the CloudGenera Platform.
The CloudGenera platform uses AI and machine learning technologies to aggregate and compare cloud usage and application data such as cost, SLAs, latency, security and governance to offer recommendations for optimization. The detailed information enables companies to maximize the efficiency of their cloud and modernization strategies to optimize and reduce cloud waste.
As an API-driven platform, phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) enables automated provisioning of physical servers in a matter of minutes. Organizations can deploy pre-configured instances in several simple steps and get access to dedicated CPU and RAM resources. The lack of a virtualization layer ensures improved performance, making Bare Metal Cloud a convenient solution for demanding workloads while delivering cloud-like flexibility. Easy to set up, scale, and manage, the platform simplifies infrastructure management tasks while ensuring consistent application performance. The instances can be billed on an hourly or monthly basis based on project needs and budget.
Now a part of CloudGenera Management Platform, Bare Metal Cloud enables organizations to explore its capabilities for specific use cases.
"Optimizing cloud costs and eliminating cloud waste is a challenge for most modern organizations," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"CloudGenera helps solve this challenge by providing a way to identify underutilized cloud deployments and consider alternative workload placement strategies for improved efficiency. It also helps resellers build comprehensive service catalogues and better address their clients' needs. We are excited to have our Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) available within CloudGenera Management Platform and demonstrate its potential for a number of use cases."
"We continually expand our platform's vendor scope and phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud is a valuable addition to it", said Brian Kelly, CEO at CloudGenera. "Our core mission is to provide our clients with a vendor agnostic platform to fully understand the costs and capabilities of their cloud services and enable them to easily aggregate and analyze relevant market and SLA data. Output of our platform has shown that phoenixNAP Bare Metal Cloud competitively fits a wide range of infrastructure needs and we are glad to include it as an option within our platform."
Built for automation-focused organizations and DevOps teams, Bare Metal Cloud helps automate repetitive infrastructure management tasks, and minimize the time needed to deploy and scale servers. Powered by the latest generation hardware, it can support even the most demanding workloads at an affordable pricing point. The hourly and monthly reservation options enable organizations to quickly add or scale resources, ensuring cost-efficiency.
Bare Metal Cloud is integrated with major Infrastructure as Code tools and enables streamlined deployment of highly available Kubernetes clusters. It provides easy access to S3-compatible object storage, latest generation hardware, and global network quickly and efficiently, enabling organizations to leverage it for different workload types.
For additional details on phoenixNAP and CloudGenera collaboration, watch the webinar titled "Bringing Clients to the Cloud: How to Provide Proof of Value."
To learn more about phoenixNAP's API-driven dedicated servers, visit the Bare Metal Cloud page. Also visit its dedicated servers page to view systems available for customized deployments.
Bare Metal Cloud Features:
- 100% dedicated resources
- No "noisy neighbors"
- 15 TB free bandwidth included (5 TB in Singapore)
- 20+ server instance types
- Up to 50 Gbps network capacity
- 20 Gbps DDoS protection
- Private networking options
- Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
- Certified Infrastructure as Code modules (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi)
- Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options
- Global infrastructure footprint with low latency network access
About CloudGenera
CloudGenera provides IT decisions as a service with data-driven software providing recommendations that predict when best to modernize or move your applications. Leveraging comprehensive AI and data science, the CloudGenera platform does in minutes, what would take humans months. CloudGenera analytics help you visualize opportunities to save you time, reduce your technology spend, and lower your risk. Utilizing machine learning algorithms and real-time data CloudGenera eliminates costly and error-prone manual evaluation methods, thereby accelerating enterprise digital transformation. Learn more about CloudGenera at http://www.cloudgenera.com
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Principal Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
Media Contact
Bojana, phoenixNAP, 4804010271, bojanad@phoenixnap.com
SOURCE phoenixNAP