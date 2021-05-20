PHOENIX, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the general availability of Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) in Chicago, Illinois. The launch brings the total number of global BMC locations to five, including Phoenix, Ashburn, Amsterdam, and Singapore.
BMC is a fully automated physical server solution geared toward DevOps organizations and enterprises running complex workloads that require superior performance and low network latency. As a cloud-native ready IaaS platform, it delivers high-performance non-virtualized servers that can be deployed in minutes with a couple of clicks through its API or CLI, as well as different Infrastructure as Code integrations.
"As our customers build and deploy their apps on BMC, they are in constant need of more locations to grow and scale their businesses at the edge," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"Launching BMC in Chicago was a strategic decision. This expansion allows our customers to bring their apps and development workloads closer to end-users in the US Midwest market. Ensuring lower latency and superior performance in the highly saturated market were the driving factors for us. BMC in Chicago offers all the features and functionalities our customers have become accustomed to. This includes more than 20 different instance types, network connectivity of up to 50 Gbps, flexible bandwidth packages, as well as hourly pricing options and monthly reservations."
"After the Chicago launch, next on the agenda for phoenixNAP is releasing BMC in Seattle and several other global locations. With these upcoming launches, BMC will be present in all major US and EU markets, allowing developers to scale their applications and development workloads closer to the edge and rely on the latest cutting-edge Intel-based infrastructure with low latency network access and DDoS protection included," said Martin Wielomski, Director of Product at phoenixNAP.
All BMC servers are powered by Intel's Xeon Scalable processors and high-performance local NVMe drives, making them ideal for running CPU-intensive and high IOPS workloads.
Bare Metal Cloud features:
- 100% dedicated physical CPU and RAM resources
- No pre-installed virtualization layers and no resource sharing
- 20+ server instance types for general-purpose, compute-optimized, and memory-optimized workloads
- Up to 50 Gbps network capacity for selected BMC instances with DDoS protection included
- Private networking options
- Flexible bandwidth packages
- Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
- Automated server provisioning with Infrastructure as Code tools (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, and Puppet)
- Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
