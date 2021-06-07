ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a year of unparalleled challenges and obstacles behind it, the photographic industry is busy preparing for a brighter future. Professional Photographers of America, the largest nonprofit association of its kind, has announced that its signature conference and expo, Imaging USA, will be held in the Washington D.C. area in January 2022. And to help photographers and photography vendors participate in the event, PPA is now offering special discounted prices and subsidies.
For over 125 years, Imaging USA has helped photographers learn new technical skills, grow as small business owners, and connect with thousands of fellow photographers. Next year's convention will feature keynote speeches from Mike Michalowicz and Kaplan Mobray, classes lead by industry experts, and countless networking opportunities for attendees. Imaging USA will also include a 15,000 square foot expo showcasing photography vendors who are passionate about helping photographers grow their businesses.
"After our successful virtual event earlier this year, we're beyond thrilled to once again have photographers and exhibitors gather together in-person at the next Imaging USA in January," said PPA Director of Events Fiona Corbett.
Photographers interested in attending the conference can register for an All-Access Pass now through December 1 for only $59. The All-Access Pass grants attendees entry to all the conference's classes, parties, ceremonies, and—of course—the expo. Pre-conference classes are also available for an additional fee in the days leading up to the main event.
But attendees aren't the only ones who will save money at Imaging USA. Earlier this year, PPA announced the creation of an Investment Performance Rebate which significantly reduces the cost for Imaging USA exhibitors. According to the plan, PPA will subsidize 43% of exhibitors' typical expo booth space costs for the upcoming conference in the Washington D.C. area.
For decades, PPA has maintained a reserve fund to protect the association from economic downturns and potential disasters. Those funds are invested and have created an annual return most years. According to the plan approved by the PPA Board of Directors, all future investment returns will be applied directly to PPA members and Imaging USA exhibitors.
Imaging USA will take place January 16-18, 2022, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. Learn more and register at ImagingUSA.org.
Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers. To learn more, visit PPA.com.
