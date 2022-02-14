OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Royalty production volumes for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 23% to 1,225 Mmcfe from 998 Mmcfe in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 and total production volumes for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 decreased 4% to 2,128 Mmcfe from 2,212 Mmcfe in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Net income in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million, or $0.20 per share, as compared to net loss of ($0.6) million, or ($0.03) per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and net loss of ($3.8) million, or ($0.14) per share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $4.4 million from $2.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and increased from $4.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Total debt was increased to $20.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, in order to fund an acquisition of developed minerals targeting the Haynesville, a 14% increase from $17.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. The borrowing base increased to $32.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, a 16% increase from $27.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Total debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.16x at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022, closed on the acquisition of 2,151 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of East Texas and Louisiana for approximately $13.8 million in cash and 1.5 million shares of PHX common stock.

(1)       This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "As we move into PHX's fiscal year 2022, you will note our first quarter 2022 results clearly demonstrate the traction we continue to gain from our mineral acquisition strategy, with royalty volumes increasing and working interest volumes declining. This is a direct result of our previously announced mineral acquisitions and the sale of legacy working interest properties, on which we closed last October and November. This is a methodical process that involves divesting mature non-operated working interest properties and redeploying the cash proceeds into acquiring minerals in our core basins, the SCOOP and Haynesville, with high rock quality attributes and active drilling under reputable and credit worthy operators.  These mineral acquisitions provide immediate royalty volumes and cash flow along with an inventory of drilling locations that, as these locations are developed in the near future, will contribute additional growing royalty volumes and cash flow. I would also like to point out that the non-producing locations we have purchased over the last two years are being converted to producing wells at a faster pace than we expected during our underwriting process, which validates our strategy.

"This buy and sell high grading process generates a dynamic of declining working interest volumes, with no capital allocated to the working interest assets to increase production and slowly divesting of lower valued mature working interest properties, while materially growing our royalty volumes through the acquisition process. This dynamic is dramatically highlighted when you consider year-over-year royalty volumes have grown by over 60% and non-operated working interest volumes have declined year-over-year by 33%. We project that royalty volumes will represent more than 75% of overall corporate volumes by the end of fiscal year 2024 as our inventory of undrilled locations are developed. This will drive better margins, decrease lease operating expense, grow cash flow and generate an attractive return on capital employed.

"You see this materializing in the first quarter 2022 with impressive reported net income and earnings per share. You will see our financial results only improve from here as our low value hedges roll off and royalty volumes continue to increase in the coming quarters.

"We have a great partner in Independent Bank, who understands our strategy and has demonstrated their willingness to grow with us, a strong balance sheet and more than ample deal flow in which to allocate our free cash flow. We are confident that the almost $50.0 million of mineral acquisitions we have closed over the last two years will continue to bear fruit in the coming quarters, which will help achieve our ultimate goal of building shareholder value."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS





First Quarter Ended





First Quarter Ended





Dec. 31, 2021





Dec. 31, 2020



Mcfe Sold



2,128,248







2,074,334



Average Sales Price per Mcfe

$

6.43





$

3.10



Gas Mcf Sold



1,574,265







1,475,456



Average Sales Price per Mcf

$

5.52





$

2.34



Oil Barrels Sold



48,074







58,675



Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

74.39





$

39.90



NGL Barrels Sold



44,256







41,138



Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

32.11





$

15.20



Total Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



12/31/2021





1,574,265







48,074







44,256







2,128,248



9/30/2021





1,609,101







54,043







46,369







2,211,570



6/30/2021





1,879,343







55,492







46,753







2,492,813



3/31/2021





1,735,820







56,269







37,228







2,296,802



12/31/2020





1,475,456







58,675







41,138







2,074,334



Royalty Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



12/31/2021





949,523







25,996







19,953







1,225,220



9/30/2021





705,397







29,442







19,364







998,230



6/30/2021





908,471







31,095







18,255







1,204,571



3/31/2021





924,969







31,768







19,088







1,230,105



12/31/2020





487,925







27,840







14,948







744,653



Working Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended



Mcf Sold





Oil Bbls Sold





NGL Bbls Sold





Mcfe Sold



12/31/2021





624,742







22,078







24,303







903,028



9/30/2021





903,704







24,601







27,005







1,213,340



6/30/2021





970,872







24,397







28,498







1,288,242



3/31/2021





810,851







24,501







18,140







1,066,697



12/31/2020





987,531







30,835







26,190







1,329,681



 

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







First Quarter Ended





First Quarter Ended







Dec. 31, 2021





Dec. 31, 2020



    Working Interest Sales



$

5,966,645





$

3,907,524



    Royalty Interest Sales



$

7,720,519





$

2,517,455



Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales



$

13,687,164





$

6,424,979





















Lease Bonuses and Rental Income



$

78,915





$

1,433



Total Revenue



$

16,602,247





$

6,172,376





















LOE per Mcfe



$

0.59





$

0.48



Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe



$

0.57





$

0.62



Production Tax per Mcfe



$

0.32





$

0.13



G&A Expense per Mcfe



$

0.98





$

0.83



Interest Expense per Mcfe



$

0.08





$

0.15



DD&A per Mcfe



$

0.74





$

1.09



Total Expense per Mcfe



$

3.28





$

3.30





















Net Income (Loss)



$

6,682,249





$

(596,720)



Adjusted EBITDA (1)



$

4,416,105





$

2,915,206





















Cash Flow from Operations



$

8,637,990





$

471,381



CapEx - Drilling & Completing



$

192,677





$

128,083



CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions



$

11,643,827





$

7,869,746





















Borrowing Base



$

32,000,000





$

30,000,000



Debt



$

20,000,000





$

27,000,000



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)





1.16







2.93





     (1)       This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

The Company recorded first quarter 2022 net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, as compared to a net loss of ($596,720), or ($0.03) per share, in the first quarter 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and an increase in non-cash gain on derivative contracts, partially offset by a loss on asset sales.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $7,262,185, or 113%, for the first quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 136%, 86% and 111%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 7% and 8%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in oil volumes of 18%.

The royalty production volumes increase during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, resulted from acquisition wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online.  The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Eagle Ford Shale and divestiture of low-value legacy working interest in Oklahoma.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $2,836,168 in the first fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to a net loss of ($254,036) in the first fiscal 2021 quarter. Net gain on derivative contracts excludes $2,688,091 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices.

The 1% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the first fiscal 2022 quarter, relative to the first fiscal 2021 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $676,889, or 30%, in the first fiscal 2022 quarter to $0.74 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.09 per Mcfe in the first fiscal 2021 quarter. Of the DD&A decrease, $735,649 was a result of a $0.35 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $58,760 resulting from production increasing 3% in the first fiscal 2022 quarter. The rate decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the first fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to the first fiscal 2021 quarter.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company converted 68 gross (0.19 net) wells to producing status and had 54 gross (0.25 net) wells in progress added across its mineral position.

At Jan. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 65 gross wells (0.42 net wells) in progress across its mineral positions and 18 gross active permitted wells. As of Jan. 31, 2022, there were 20 rigs operating on the Company's acreage and 92 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.





















Bakken/































































Three





Arkoma







































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



As of 1/31/22:

































































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage





30







7







1







3







-







23







1







65



Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage





0.02







0.04







0.00







0.03







-







0.33







-







0.42



Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:





10







3







2







2







-







-







1







18





































































As of 1/31/22:

































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage





9







4







-







1







-







4







2







20



Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage





20







20







11







1







-







27







13







92



Leasing Activity

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company leased 175 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $546 and an average royalty of 22%.





















Bakken/































































Three





Arkoma







































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



During Three Months Ended 12/31/21:

































































Net Mineral Acres Leased





80







1







-







-







-







-







94







175



Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre



$

1,046





$

2,500







-







-







-







-





$

333





$

546



Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre



24%





20%







-





-







-







-





20%





22%



ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022, the Company purchased 2,151 net royalty acres for $13,788,632 and 1,519,481 shares of PHX common stock and sold 7,201 of predominantly undeveloped and unleased net mineral acres for $2,088,856.





















Bakken/































































Three





Arkoma







































SCOOP





STACK





Forks





Stack





Fayetteville





Haynesville





Other





Total



For the period ended 1/31/22:(1)

































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased





451







-







-







-







-







966







-







1,417



Net Royalty Acres Purchased





558







-







-







-







-







1,593







-







2,151



Price per Net Royalty Acre



$

7,031







-







-







-







-





$

9,129







-





$

8,585



Net Mineral Acres Sold





-







-







-







-







-







-







7,201







7,201



Net Royalty Acres Sold





-







-







-







-







-







-







7,701







7,701



Price per Net Royalty Acre





-







-







-







-







-







-





$

271





$

271





     (1)       First quarter 2022 through Jan. 31 2022.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company sold 708 gross working interest wells (17.27 net wells).

For the Period Ended



Proceeds ($)





P&A Liability

(Net Value $)





Gross Wells





Net Wells



Dec. 31, 2021



$

4,625,000





$

691,225







708







17.27





































FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results at 11:00 a.m. EST on Feb. 15, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13726336.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,





2021





2020



Revenues:





Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

13,687,164





$

6,424,979



Lease bonuses and rental income



78,915







1,433



Gains (losses) on derivative contracts



2,836,168







(254,036)







16,602,247







6,172,376



Costs and expenses:















Lease operating expenses



1,256,011







1,004,412



Transportation, gathering and marketing



1,213,604







1,280,965



Production taxes



678,947







276,026



Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,583,760







2,260,649



Provision for impairment



5,585







-



Interest expense



176,719







301,898



General and administrative



2,095,557







1,731,097



Losses (gains) on asset sales and other



2,147,815







(16,951)



Total costs and expenses



9,157,998







6,838,096



Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes



7,444,249







(665,720)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes



762,000







(69,000)



















Net income (loss)

$

6,682,249





$

(596,720)



















































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.20





$

(0.03)



















Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:















Common shares



32,895,631







22,378,146



Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares



232,091







178,090







33,127,722







22,556,236



















Dividends declared per share of















common stock and paid in period

$

0.01





$

0.01



















Dividends declared per share of















common stock and to be paid in quarter ended March 31

$

0.015





$

0.01



















 

 

Balance Sheets





Dec. 31, 2021





Sept. 30, 2021



Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,559,350





$

2,438,511



Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0



8,020,067







6,428,982



allowance for uncollectable accounts)















Refundable income taxes



-







2,413,942



Other



1,333,279







942,082



Total current assets



10,912,696







12,223,517



















Properties and equipment at cost, based on















   successful efforts accounting:















Producing natural gas and oil properties



249,861,777







319,984,874



Non-producing natural gas and oil properties



54,960,073







40,466,098



Other



883,310







794,179







305,705,160







361,245,151



Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(195,971,382)







(257,643,661)



Net properties and equipment



109,733,778







103,601,490



















Operating lease right-of-use assets



585,888







607,414



Other, net



570,072







578,593



Total assets

$

121,802,434





$

117,011,014



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$

612,387





$

772,717



Derivative contracts, net



6,413,308







12,087,988



Income taxes payable



499,939







334,050



Current portion of operating lease liability



133,614







132,287



Accrued liabilities and other



2,047,437







1,809,337



Total current liabilities



9,706,685







15,136,379



















Long-term debt



20,000,000







17,500,000



Deferred income taxes, net



709,906







343,906



Asset retirement obligations



2,157,289







2,836,172



Derivative contracts, net



132,569







1,696,479



Operating lease liability, net of current portion



755,433







789,339



















Total liabilities



33,461,882







38,302,275



















Stockholders' equity:















Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500















shares authorized and 34,405,287 issued at Dec. 31, 2021;















36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 issued at Sept. 30, 2021



573,192







545,956



Capital in excess of par value



36,741,266







33,213,645



Deferred directors' compensation



1,835,721







1,768,151



Retained earnings



54,798,980







48,966,420







93,949,159







84,494,172



Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at Dec. 31,















2021, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021



(5,608,607)







(5,785,433)



Total stockholders' equity



88,340,552







78,708,739



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

121,802,434





$

117,011,014



 

 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,





2021





2020



Operating Activities





Net income (loss)

$

6,682,249





$

(596,720)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided















  by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1,583,760







2,260,649



Impairment of producing properties



5,585







-



Provision for deferred income taxes



366,000







(69,000)



Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage



(78,922)







(232)



Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage



95,039







232



Net (gain) loss on sales of assets



2,163,359







(30,862)



Directors' deferred compensation expense



67,570







44,527



Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts



(2,836,168)







254,036



Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts



-







613,314



Restricted stock awards



255,844







122,978



Other



37,138







14,387



Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:















Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables



(1,591,085)







(813,167)



Other current assets



(325,780)







(676,620)



Accounts payable



(95,649)







(398,556)



Income taxes receivable



2,413,942







(12,545)



Other non-current assets



10,253







30,958



Income taxes payable



165,889







-



Accrued liabilities



(281,034)







(271,998)



Total adjustments



1,955,741







1,068,101



Net cash provided by operating activities



8,637,990







471,381



















Investing Activities















Capital expenditures



(192,677)







(128,083)



Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests



(11,643,827)







(7,869,746)



Net proceeds from sales of assets



4,586,492







-



Net cash provided (used) by investing activities



(7,250,012)







(7,997,829)



















Financing Activities















Borrowings under credit facility



4,000,000







-



Payments of loan principal



(1,500,000)







(1,750,000)



Net proceeds from equity issuance



(32,507)







(24,242)



Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts



(4,402,422)







-



Payments of dividends



(332,210)







(225,887)



Net cash provided (used) by financing activities



(2,267,139)







(2,000,129)



















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(879,161)







(9,526,577)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,438,511







10,690,395



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,559,350





$

1,163,818



















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities































Dividends declared and unpaid

$

517,479





$

229,049



































Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

15,183,829





$

7,986,350



Equity offering used for acquisitions



(3,510,001)







(250,000)



Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties















and equipment additions



162,676







261,479



Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

11,836,504





$

7,997,829



 

Derivative Contracts as of Jan. 31, 2022



























Collar Average





Collar Average



Fiscal Period



Product



Volume Mcf/Bbl





Swap Price





Floor Price





Ceiling Price



Remaining 2022



Natural Gas





610,000













$

3.50





$

4.19



Remaining 2022



Natural Gas





2,818,000





$

2.94



















2023



Natural Gas





500,000













$

3.32





$

4.54



2023



Natural Gas





1,980,000





$

3.22



















2024



Natural Gas





60,000













$

3.00





$

4.70



2024



Natural Gas





360,000





$

3.40

























































Remaining 2022



Crude Oil





113,000





$

44.25



















2023



Crude Oil





50,390





$

55.20



















2024



Crude Oil





6,890





$

68.42



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

EBITDA excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense is defined as adjusted EBITDA. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



First Quarter Ended





First Quarter Ended





Fourth Quarter Ended





Dec. 31, 2021





Dec. 31, 2020





Sept. 30, 2021



Net Income (Loss)

$

6,682,249





$

(596,720)





$

(3,764,200)



Plus:























    Income tax expense























 (benefit)



762,000







(69,000)







450,949



    Interest expense



176,719







301,898







204,925



    DD&A



1,583,760







2,260,649







1,569,631



Impairment



5,585







-







4,620



Less:























    Unrealized gains (losses)























    on derivatives



4,550,459







(867,350)







3,124,035



Gains (losses) on asset sales



(2,120,927)







16,476







247,543



Plus:























Cash receipts from (payments on)























 off-market derivative contracts(1)



(2,688,091)







-







8,800,000



Restricted stock and deferred























director's expense



323,415







167,505







325,567



Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,416,105





$

2,915,206





$

4,219,914



























(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the statement of

operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP have no effect on the statement of

operations.



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended





TTM Ended





Dec. 31, 2021





Dec. 31, 2020



Net Income (Loss)

$

1,061,732





$

(26,440,871)



Plus:















    Income tax expense (benefit)



179,949







(8,612,000)



    Interest expense



869,948







1,218,021



    DD&A



7,068,915







10,618,731



    Impairment



56,060







29,904,528



Less:















    Unrealized gains (losses)















    on derivatives



1,141,029







(2,349,474)



Gains (losses) on asset sales



(1,824,556)







716,910



Plus:















Cash receipts from (payments on)















 off-market derivative contracts(1)



6,111,909







-



Restricted stock and deferred















director's expense



1,191,576







902,248



Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,223,616





$

9,223,221



















Debt

$

20,000,000





$

27,000,000



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA



1.16







2.93



















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the

statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP have no

effect on the statement of operations.



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory  or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

