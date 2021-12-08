EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phylum, the company defining the future of software supply chain security, announced the appointment of its Advisory Board as the company enters an unprecedented period of growth. With industry leaders in cybersecurity and technology, the Advisory Board members will inform Phylum's go-to-market strategy and next-generation product development.
"We've seen the number and severity of cybersecurity incidents increase substantially. Companies are acutely aware that they need better tools to safeguard their software supply chain. We are so fortunate to have such highly respected and experienced members join our Advisory Board. They will be instrumental in guiding Phylum's expansion and development of tools that companies need to stay ahead of today's cybersecurity threats and emerging attack vectors," said Aaron Bray, co-founder and CEO of Phylum.
Kevin Bloch, former Chief Technology Officer for Cisco Australia and New Zealand, said, "It's a privilege to work so closely with Phylum's leadership team. I couldn't be more excited about the company's trajectory and opportunity to disrupt legacy software composition analysis tools on the market today."
The full announcement of Phylum's Advisory Board includes:
- Jeff Hudesman – Chief Information Security Officer at Pinwheel. Former Vice President of Information Security at DailyPay. Previously held global leadership positions at Sony, PR Newswire, and Deloitte.
- Jon Miller – Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Halcyon. Seasoned security product executive with over 20 years of experience in information security.
- Kevin Bloch – Former Chief Technology Officer for Cisco Australia and New Zealand for over 12 years. Held leadership roles at Lucent (now Nokia), JNA Telecommunications, and OTC (now Telstra). Founder of Bloch Advisory with clients in technology, telcos, and government.
- Ryan Smith – Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Halcyon. Over a decade of experience leading product development and research teams for consulting, product, and Fortune 50 organizations.
- Tyler Shields – Former Forrester analyst and current Chief Marketing Officer at JupiterOne. Helped build and advise high-growth software companies, including CA Technologies, Veracode, Signal Sciences, and Sonatype.
For more information on Phylum's Advisory Board, please visit: https://phylum.io/team/.
About Phylum
Phylum provides next-generation software supply chain security. Our technology applies machine learning, deep analytics, and static code analysis to defend systems from far more than known software vulnerabilities. To learn more, visit phylum.io.
Media Contact
Victoria Elghasen, N2 Communications, +1 (702) 577-5141, victoria@n2comms.com
SOURCE Phylum