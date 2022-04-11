TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a cohort of physicians passionate about pain treatment, medical advancement, education, and advocacy for fighting against the opioid epidemic in America. PPOA is always looking for ways to become more involved in the medical community, advance our treatments, and connect with other pain specialists to learn and improve together. PPOA is honored to announce that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abraham Rivera has been appointed the new president of FAPM, Florida Academy of Pain Medicine.
The FAPM is one of the oldest medical organizations in Florida, with over 200 members in various fields such as psychiatry, neurology, internal medicine, and anesthesiology. Its work concentrates on teaching and showcasing multidisciplinary treatment of pain with interventional and non-interventional modalities.
"I'm honored to join FAPM, which counts among its member the best pain management professionals in the state," said Dr. Rivera. "I look forward to helping more Floridians overcome chronic pain and reclaim their lives."
As a 30-year practitioner of anesthesiology, Dr. Rivera is perfect for the FAPM. His wealth of experience and enthusiasm for patient care is guaranteed to add to the FAPM family and develop new connections for PPOA to continue fighting chronic pain and opioid dependency for patients.
Dr. Rivera will continue his work with PPOA as an educator, lecturer, and advocate for advancing pain treatment in South Florida and throughout the U.S. His work in opioid-prescribing reform earned him the Felix Linetsky, MD Award for Excellence in Education in 2018. His belief in long-term treatment for chronic pain that doesn't begin with opioid treatment is what brought him to PPOA, where his contributions help make us a nationally recognized pain management organization.
Founded in 2013 by a physician-turned-entrepreneur, Physician Partners of America aims to offer patients a safe, seamless healthcare experience. Our company grew from just three employees and one clinic in 2013 to more than 500 employees and nearly 30 locations in 2018. We offer pain management, orthopedics, minimally invasive laser spine surgery, and AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers.
