Seasoned Expert Brings Wealth of Operational Optimization Experience to PRL
MERRIMACK, N.H., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physicians Resources LTD (PRL) has named Brad Cox vice president of revenue cycle operations. PRL delivers strategic and operational transformation to the revenue cycle management for physician practices to ensure all financial touchpoints are integrated and results are optimized. Brad Cox brings more than fifteen years of revenue cycle operations expertise to PRL. Brad's specialties include revenue cycle management, practice performance, operations management, project management, process improvement, and team and individual development.
"We are thrilled to have Brad join the PRL team. As our vice president of revenue cycle operations, Brad will work closely with physician groups and PRL staff to elevate operational relationships," says Brian Hall, PRL president and chief executive officer. "His depth of experience in revenue cycle operations will prove invaluable to PRL's growth."
Brad derives a genuine pleasure from transforming high-potential staff into outstanding leaders. He has a successful track record of advancing operational performance through strategic planning, process improvement, and best practice patient experience improvements.To read more about Brad Cox, visit his LinkedIn Account.
"I am excited to join the growing team at PRL," says Brad Cox, vice president of revenue cycle operations. "I am very passionate about the role people, process, and technology play in revenue cycle operations and welcome the opportunity to use each of them to enhance the total practice value for our partners."
About Physicians Resources LTD
PRL provides modular and full-service revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare practices, large hospitalist organizations, and various healthcare groups. For over 37 years, PRL has delivered industry-leading revenue performance for healthcare organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency to help improve the delivery of healthcare. Our RevCycle Ecosystem is an integrated approach that connects the patient experience, clinical documentation, and financial processes to optimize revenue management. For more information visit prlrcm.com.
Media Contact
Heather Rivenburg, PRL, +1 703-216-3893, Heather@punchingnungroup.com
SOURCE PRL