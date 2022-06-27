PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE AN UPSIZE OF THEIR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO PURCHASE THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 TO $90 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, A RELATED EXTENSION OF THE OFFER'S EXPIRATION DATE, AND AN OFFER TO REPURCHASE ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN DEBT