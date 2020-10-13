WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PIC Wire & Cable®, a division of The Angelus Corporation specializing in aerospace and defense interconnect products, will participate in the virtual AUSA NOW (2020 Annual Meeting & Exposition) on Oct 13-16, 2020, showcasing the expansion of the MACHFORCE® connector product line.
With modern, ruggedized computing systems requiring higher data transfer speeds in aerospace and defense applications, easy to install and highly dense ethernet connectors are a necessity.
MACHFORCE is an innovative, D38999 style high-speed ethernet connector engineered for sophisticated electronics that transfer large quantities of data in rugged environments. MACHFORCE Size 25 connectors launched in October 2019 and the product line has now expanded to include Size 17 connectors.
MACHFORCE's patented design offers several key benefits:
- Transmits more data in less space
- Outstanding high-speed performance
- Reduces installation time and offers repairability
As stated by John Lytle, Global Sales & Marketing Director for The Angelus Corporation, "We look forward to solving our customers' unique interconnect challenges with a product consciously designed to enhance density, speed and reliability."
MACHFORCE is your connectivity solution to meet future data and bandwidth demands - today. Learn more about PIC Wire & Cable's MACHFORCE connector by visiting: www.PICWire.com/connectors/machforce
About The Angelus Corporation
The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for 50 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.