FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What is PICC Guard?
PICC Guard is a United States founded medical start-up that believes in transforming lives through medical innovation. The co-founders are seasoned medical professionals who emphasize accountability, quality and improving our communities through innovative medical technology.
Appropriate options for outpatient post-acute care have been limited for those at risk of PICC line tampering. The result is often costly, and lengthy inpatient stays to monitor treatment and compliance closely. These patients are at high risk for acquiring a central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) at a high cost to hospitals if they cannot document suspected patient access and tampering.
Clinicians can now protect at-risk patients and improve outcomes while reducing the length of stay, avoiding CLABSI, and reducing hospital costs. With PICC Guard, these at-risk patients can complete their medically necessary intravenous therapy as an inpatient and outpatient without the need for direct monitoring.
This innovative, FDA-cleared TET can be used with any patient at risk for tampering with their vascular access device, who usually require direct monitoring to remain safe. Katie Justus, PICC Guard President, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with RyMed Technologies, a leading provider in vascular access solutions. We are very excited as this strategic partnership will help us increase patient safety and decrease overall healthcare costs."
The PICC Guard is unique as it completely encases and protects access to the needleless connector and the hub of the vascular access device and can be successfully used on all vascular access devices, both central and peripheral. Both tamper-evident and tamper-resistant it will prevent access or inadvertent tampering by the patient or others. However, it can be removed when necessary for treatment administration by clinicians.
Who is RyMed Technologies?
A privately held company based in the United States, RyMed is committed to improving patient outcomes aimed at catheter-related bloodstream infection prevention and catheter occlusion reduction by providing product solutions possessing fail-safe engineering design technologies.
Just as the InVision-Plus® with Neutral Advantage Technology addresses the needs of both the patient and clinician, so does the PICC Guard. This innovative tamper-evident technology, designed for use with any vascular access device, is a novel way to address the care of the high-risk patient population. It meets the clinician's needs by keeping the patient safe and the catheter protected from access and tampering without the need for direct patient monitoring, reducing hospital costs and length of stay. "We are excited to bring another innovation into the vascular access market that will improve patient outcomes," said RyMed's CEO, Colin Ohler.
