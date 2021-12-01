WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. (Picis) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Monroe as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Monroe's background includes clinical licenses as an EMT, Laboratory Technologist in Special Chemistry, and a Registered Respiratory Therapist working in Adult Critical Care and Open-Heart Surgery. Having started his career as a clinician, he later shifted to Healthcare Information Technologies with various roles in implementations, integration, support, development, sales, and business development.
"I have been focused on healthcare systems (domestic and international) and the life sciences, encompassing clinical and information technology delivery solutions, adoption, informatics, and decision support," Monroe shared. "These experiences have led me to develop skills that have enabled my verifiable successes in business development, sales, and delivery of professional services."
Monroe comes to Picis with decades of experience in several executive roles, including sales and business development responsibilities in Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Middle East.
"I believe Michael's distinguished career in Healthcare IT will be an asset to Picis as we look to grow our product line, increase our reach into new international markets, and build stronger relationships with key partners in our industry," stated John Danahey, Executive Vice President.
Picis Clinical Solutions (Picis) is a global provider of clinical information solutions that automate the entire perioperative experience with one continuous patient record, from preop to anesthesia through PACU. Picis continues to focus and specialize the integrated suite of solutions in life-critical areas of the hospital where the patients are the most vulnerable, the care process is the most complex, and an increasing majority of hospital costs and potential revenue are concentrated. The software enables rapid, sustained delivery of clinical documentation, and financial and operational results. From department performance to patient case costing, hospitals benefit from the ability to interact with the data needed to help clinicians improve patient care, engagement, and hospital revenue goals. Picis Clinical Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 400 hospitals worldwide.
