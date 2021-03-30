DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pidj.co, a nationwide provider of business texting services, announced today a strategic partnership with IQ Wired Inc., a national master agent and technology distributor, to sell Pidj.co's flagship messaging, marketing and customer engagement platform through IQ Wired's nationwide network of independent technology sales agents.
Pidj.co's business text messaging platform enables texting on existing landline, VoIP, or toll-free telephone numbers, allowing organizations of all sizes to connect with customers instantly via automated and two-way text messages on their mobile devices.
The new distribution agreement is the result of a long relationship between executives at both companies. Pidj.co CEO Erik Drumm and President Jeff Beck worked with IQ Wired CEO Darcee Nelan to sell hosted PBX services from their previous venture YipTel, which was acquired by Broadvoice in 2018.
"We worked with Erik and Jeff in the past to successfully introduce YipTel to our partners and their customers, and we're excited to be partnering with them again to offer Pidj.co's text messaging solution," said Nelan. "SMS for marketing and customer engagement is a must-have tool that can help nearly every business our agents serve today."
Kelly Forsyth, Vice President of Sales at IQ Wired, agreed. "Text messaging is becoming the most effective way to communicate with your community and your customers," she said. "In fact, our own company uses the Pidj.co business text messaging platform to communicate announcements internally."
Pidj.co's business text messaging platform is ideal for customer notifications, promotions and live interactions, such as:
- Appointment Reminders
- Delivery Tracking
- Customer Surveys
- Marketing Drip Campaigns
- Sales Inquiries
- Customer Support
"IQ Wired is among the best master agencies in the business," said Drumm. "We're delighted to partner with them again to capitalize on another emerging opportunity. Together, we can enable channel partners to meet their customers' growing needs for a digital-first approach to sales and service."
Based on their previous partnership, Pidj.co and IQ Wired also are philosophically and culturally aligned with a customer-first approach.
"We're very familiar with the IQ Wired team and partners, and they know we will take care of our joint customers with a white-glove approach," said Beck. "As a team, we'll go the extra mile to manage the entire customer experience."
For more information on the Pidj.co business text messaging platform, visit http://www.pidj.co. To try it out, text DEMO to 855.818.7435.
For more information on channel and wholesale partnerships, visit http://www.pidj.co/partners/.
About IQ Wired
Founded in 2003, IQ Wired has a proven track record of partnering with clients to solve business problems by using technology to bridge the gap. IQ Wired is one of the largest, most admired women-owned and run Telecom and Technology brokerage/consulting firms in the country. To learn more about IQ Wired, please visit: http://www.iqwired.net
About Pidj.co
Pidj.co empowers organizations to connect with customers and other stakeholders with real-time, personalized communications via text messaging. The company's business text messaging platform enables automated outbound text messages to be broadcasted to a targeted list of contacts as a one-off or a scheduled series. Uniquely, the Pidj.co platform also supports inbound text routing, including automated responses or actions or two-way text conversations with live agents. The platform is ideal for customer notifications, promotions and live interactions, such as appointment reminders, delivery tracking, customer surveys, marketing drip campaigns, sales inquiries, customer support and more. The Pidj.co business texting solution is available as a retail subscription service from Pidj.co and its authorized sales partners or as a white-label platform to wholesale partners seeking a branded business texting solution. For more information, visit Pidj.co online at http://www.pidj.co, or text us at 855.818.7435.
