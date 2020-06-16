ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Electric has selected Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) to update its advanced metering system and provide supporting technology for grid management and member engagement.
The electric cooperative, based in Hillsborough, NC, will deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect platform with RF mesh network and 35,000 advanced meters to replace its existing power line carrier AMI system. The new network will enable secure communication with advanced meters, load control and distribution automation devices, while improving reliability and support for flexible billing options such as prepay metering services.
Additionally, Landis+Gyr is providing Software as a Service (SaaS) for system software, including advanced grid analytics that will assist the utility with voltage management, planning and preventative maintenance.
"We're looking forward to expanding our member service offerings, improving outage response and load management across our distribution system," said Chuck Lee, Manager of Energy Services at Piedmont Electric. "We also expect to see an increase in efficiency and our ability to manage power costs, which will directly benefit our members."
Piedmont Electric also plans to leverage Gridstream connectivity for distribution automation and load management in the future.
"This project will showcase many of the advantages a modern grid management system provides for both the utility and consumers. Not only does the increased level of data and automation benefit utility operations, but it also provides many more options to consumers looking to manage their energy use and save on electric bills," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Landis+Gyr.
The Gridstream Connect platform features Wi-SUN certified components that enable end-to-end interoperability and IoT capabilities to the grid. Combined with industry-leading meters, sensors and software applications, the system allows seamless operation of smart grid and consumer-side energy management programs.
About Piedmont Electric
Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative based in Hillsborough, NC. A nonprofit electric utility serving 32,000 members in parts of Alamance, Caswell, Durham, Granville, Orange and Person counties, Piedmont Electric's mission is to empower and to partner with our members to provide energy value and to enhance quality of life in alignment with transforming energy market values. https://pemc.coop/
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, the company delivers innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,800 people in over 30 countries across five continents with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.
More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.