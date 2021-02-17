OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pierson Wireless, a leader in the design, development and construction of broadband wireless network solutions and Druid Software, a global leader for the last 20 years in private cellular technology are announcing a key distribution partnership today.
The Druid RAEMIS™ platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 4G & 5G core technology, with unique features designed specifically for Fixed Wireless Access, and Enterprise Users that need business and mission critical communications. The RAEMIS™ core network can be deployed in conjunction with a variety of Radio Access Networks (RAN) products (CBSDs) and is capable of supporting licensed, unlicensed and shared-spectrum (OnGo™) deployments. RAEMIS™ is deployed by Pierson Wireless in a variety of verticals including healthcare, education, and manufacturing.
"The open architecture, simple deployment and scalability of the RAEMIS™ platform position it well for our private LTE network business," said Roderick Maddox, Network Director for Pierson Wireless. "Having the support of the DRUID team ensures we can provide a high performing network solution to customers of all sizes at a competitive price point."
"Pierson Wireless has a wealth of experience in delivering cellular solutions for US carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and US cellular, with OnGo™ Private LTE they are now bringing that experience to their dedicated cloud native or edge OnGo™ service for customers that need reliable data," said Tadhg Kenny, SVP Marketing & PR for Druid Software.
"Regardless of whether you need to cover an indoor facility or small outdoor campus, Pierson Wireless is an ideal partner to design and deploy a private wireless network using OnGo™ and Druid's RAEMIS™ platform that delivers a reliable wireless network for critical communications needs," added Chris Moore, VP Sales North America for Druid Software on the announcement.
About Pierson Wireless
Pierson Wireless is a wireless infrastructure design, engineering and construction firm headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with offices strategically located in multiple cities across the United States. Our primary focus is on wireless network consultation and the design, development, and construction of wireless solutions. Pierson Wireless has over 19 years experience in the wireless industry and has worked with LTE networks for over 7 years. For more information please visit http://www.piersonwireless.com.
About DRUID
Druid Software is a core cellular network software company based in Ireland. Established in 2001 Druid has evolved into one of the world's leaders in Private 5G & 4G Cellular technology over the last 20 years. Druids RAEMIS™ platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 4G/5G core network, with unique features designed specifically for business and mission critical use.
Druids mature RAEMIS™ platform is in use today by ISPs and Enterprises for mission critical environments in the U.S, Asia and Europe. Druid technology enables solutions in different areas including enterprise communications, IoT, mobile edge computing, and public safety. For more information please visit https://www.druidsoftware.com.
