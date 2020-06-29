CLEARWATER, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Port St. John, along the Space Coast of Florida. Located at 6269 North US-1, the new store marks the brand's 232nd Florida location, following back-to-back openings across the brand's homestate in Chuluota and North Englewood earlier this year. Behind Pinch A Penny's Space Coast expansion are first-time franchise owners, Tracy and Joe Clemente, who both draw on over 40 years of combined experience in retail management working in Walmart stores.
"Tracy and I have both always felt comfortable in retail and, likewise, shared a vision of one day owning our own business where we could utilize our retail management experience. When we discovered the franchising opportunity with Pinch A Penny, which offered multiple streams of revenue, we were eager to get started and take hold of our future," said Joe Clemente, owner of Pinch A Penny of Port St. John. "From the beginning, Pinch A Penny provided an impressive franchisee support system. To top it off, the brand's family-centric values align with our goals as Tracy and I begin to grow the business with our daughter, Montana."
Celebrating 45 years as the nation's leading swimming pool retail, service and repair franchise, Pinch A Penny has seen a fair share of ups and downs in the economy, yet has continuously recorded positive sales for more than 40 years. By offering a business model that provides essential services through multiple streams of revenue combining retail, pool cleaning, and several backyard services including pool renovations, leak detection and power washing, Pinch A Penny helps pool owners create the safest, most sanitary water environment for family fun. This sustainable model combined with four and a half decades of industry expertise, continues to fuel the brand's ongoing development across the Southeast. Looking ahead, Pinch A Penny plans to accelerate development across Texas with an opening slated for the Houston suburb of Pecan Grove next week.
"Pinch A Penny is an unparalleled franchise opportunity within the retail and service segment, with proven systems in place that support a quicker return on investment, strong unit-level economics and industry-high AUVs of $1.3 million. As a result, we've continually attracted fantastic operators who, like the Clementes, recognize a great business opportunity," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "The success of our franchisees is the driving force behind everything we do at Pinch A Penny, and we're proud that providing best-in-class support and technology has translated into continued growth in new and existing territories throughout the Southeast."
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Port St. John will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the new Port St. John store, call 321-735-8699 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/cocoa-fl-258.
With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.
Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.
About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa
Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and most recently named one of the Top 50 Recession Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.
