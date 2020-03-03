CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Chuluota, Florida. Located at 329 West County Road 419, Suite 1103 in the Shoppes at Sterling Creek, the new store is owned and operated by Bill and Nancy Kerkmann and comes on the heels of the opening in North Englewood, Florida just last month. Now with 231 locations open across the state, Pinch A Penny's back-to-back openings showcase the sustained demand the brand is experiencing in its home state of Florida, with ongoing development fueled by more than four decades of positive growth.
"We were introduced to Pinch A Penny through our son, Anthony, who worked at the nearby Longwood location while he was in college. My husband, Bill and I were already looking for a business opportunity and so Anthony recommended we look into owning our own Pinch A Penny franchise," said Nancy Kerkmann, owner of Pinch A Penny of Chuluota. "After due diligence and extensive research, we knew Pinch A Penny was the concept for us with the proper support in place to help us succeed as first-time business owners. As active members of our community, we also loved the company's family feel and community-centric values and, with predominantly daytime hours, Pinch A Penny is allowing us to build our new business as a family and still enjoy the lifestyle we've become accustomed to."
Nancy, who had an extensive career as construction estimator, will now lead operations of her and Bill's new store while he continues his career as an IT manager. The husband-and-wife team will be joined by their two other sons, Jacob and Nick, who will also help in running the family business.
2020 marks Pinch A Penny's 45th year of business as the brand continues to be a leader of the swimming pool franchise category. Pinch A Penny's ongoing commitment to innovation and three-pronged business model, comprised of pool service and repairs, as well as a fully-stocked retail store, has provided franchisees with sustainable operations that offer a quicker return on investment and industry-high AUVs of $1.2 million. As a result, Pinch A Penny experienced a remarkable 275-spot jump on Entrepreneur magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 ranking of the top franchise opportunities and was ranked as the retail category leader on Franchise Business Review's annual Top 200 list.
"Pinch A Penny's leadership in the swimming pool franchise space is validated not just by our strong unit-level economics, but by our committed and passionate franchisees who advocate for our brand because they know of its unlimited potential for success. We work tirelessly to ensure we're providing our franchise owners with best-in-class support and technology, along with the processes and systems in place to guarantee a thriving, successful business," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "We're so pleased to welcome Bill and Nancy to our system as they embody the values that we hold so high in our organization and we look forward to the great things they'll achieve with us."
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Chuluota will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the new Chuluota store, call 321-765-7312 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/chuluota-fl-253.
With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.
Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.
About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa
Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.
CONTACT:
Caitlin Willard
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
cwillard@fish-consulting.com