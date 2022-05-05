Top Retail and Backyard Services Franchise Adds Territories in one of America's Best States to Open a Business
CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pinch A Penny, the nation's largest swimming pool retail and backyard services franchise, is rapidly expanding in Texas, with nearly 25 locations now operating in the state. As trends in pool and outdoor living continue to grow at a record-setting pace, Pinch A Penny plans to add franchise locations in the remaining territories within Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Tyler, Waco, College Station and their surrounding suburbs.
Texas ranked No. 1 as the "Best State to Start a Business" in a 2021 report by WalletHub, which considered 28 key indicators of new business success, including accessible financing, office space affordability, labor costs and more. The Wall Street Journal reports sales of new residential inground swimming pools in the U.S. experienced a historic 24% increase in 2020, driving unprecedented demand for quality retail and service providers like Pinch A Penny.
The explosion of residential swimming pools and skyrocketing need for pool services led J.C. Burgoa and his wife, Janeth, to the Pinch A Penny franchise family. The husband-wife duo celebrated the grand opening of their Houston-area Pinch A Penny in January 2022, finally planting roots in Texas after J.C.'s career in petroleum engineering moved them to 15 countries over 30 years.
"We moved to Texas because we love the quality of life here for our family, and we chose Pinch A Penny because no franchise gets new owners up and running faster," said Burgoa. "We were able to offer services for two months before our storefront even opened. I had very little experience in pool products and maintenance, but Pinch A Penny offered the training and support Janeth and I needed to become experts in the field. We began building relationships with local pool owners and providing services within weeks of signing the franchise agreement."
Pinch A Penny is the top pool supply store in the country, providing customers with a complete line of best-in-class pool chemicals, equipment, parts, and accessories. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool service, as well as pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting and more.
"Our local Pinch A Penny franchise owners have produced outstanding sales results and growth for nearly half a century, and yet there has perhaps never been a better time than now to open a Pinch A Penny franchise in Texas," says Jim Eisch, CEO of Pinch A Penny. "We're a very unique franchise opportunity in that no pool or industry experience is needed to get started on the pool retail and service side, and then the opportunities for growth into additional backyard services and revenue streams are endless."
At its core, Pinch A Penny is a swimming pool retail and maintenance business, and franchisees typically start there. As they grow, store owners can opt to add other pool and backyard services based on the needs and demands of their customers. As an example, most Pinch A Penny franchisees offer one or more additional backyard service, including pool renovations, hardscaping and landscape lighting, outdoor living design and kitchens, and pressure washing to name a few. In addition, Pinch A Penny franchisees benefit from a nationwide distribution system with products and equipment at competitive wholesale prices, as well as the training and support needed to be successful.
About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa
Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to nearly 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100, and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans.
Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. For more than 45 years, Pinch A Penny has prided itself in providing its customers, franchisees, and employees with the necessary resources and support to continue its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere.
