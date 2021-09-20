CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PINCH, an on demand cleaning service app, is pleased to announce and welcome Greg Sack as Partner.
"In today's world, people want on-demand services. Customers no longer want to vet providers or haggle for quotes, so initially, I was intrigued by how PINCH solved this consumer problem," says Sack. "Their professional provider network paired with excellent service offerings only enforced what I knew was already a need in the market."
Sack joins the PINCH team, based in Charleston, South Carolina where the app first launched in summer of 2021. Since its inception, PINCH has managed consistent growth month over month with more than 2,000 downloads. Now looking to expand its footprint, Sack will launch PINCH services in Tampa FL, and oversee the app's expansion along the Southeast in 2022.
"Greg brings an incredible wealth of knowledge in both technology and integrated marketing to our team. We know his expertise will provide tremendous value as we look to expand our markets, and provide the best customer experience," says Co-founder, Neal McCarty.
Sack has more than 20 years of experience as a successful real estate and property management entrepreneur, as well as previously held positions with DHL, Airborne Express, and UPS. Most notably, Sack sold his company Bongo International, LLC to FedEx in 2014. A Siena College graduate, Sack resides in Tampa, FL.
About PINCH
PINCH launched in 2021 as an on-demand house cleaning app.
Madeline Spellerberg, Madeline Consulting
