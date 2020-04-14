DALLAS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners ("Pinecrest"), a premier investment banking firm to middle market companies, is proud to announce that MGA Homecare ("MGA"), a portfolio company of ZOE Holding Company, Inc. ("ZOE"), has partnered with Flexpoint Ford. Pinecrest served as the exclusive financial advisor to MGA and ZOE.
MGA is an established pediatric home healthcare provider throughout Arizona, Colorado, and Texas, specializing in skilled nursing, therapies, and other home care services.
Pinecrest Senior Managing Director, Barrett Kingsriter; Managing Director, Bobby Renkes; and Vice President, Scott Renkes served as the investment bankers on this transaction.
"The Pinecrest team provided first-class advisory services and was instrumental in developing and finalizing the partnership between MGA and Flexpoint Ford," said Dave Zowine, CEO of ZOE. "Their team worked tirelessly to match MGA with the best partner capable of strategically increasing the company's market presence. We are eager to see what's next for MGA as the company continues to expand clinical services and patient care."
"Both the ZOE and MGA management teams were exceptional during the process," added Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director for Pinecrest. "We're thrilled MGA's management and clinical teams will be able to partner with Flexpoint Ford to further expand its quality, compliance, and patient-centered initiatives. We look forward to seeing MGA's future growth as an industry leader in pediatric home health."
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, and The Nelson Law Group, PLLC acted as legal counsel for MGA and ZOE and Crowe LLP provided accounting and financial diligence services.
Pinecrest Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm in Dallas, TX, offering corporate advisory services to middle market companies. By focusing on high-touch advisory, one-stop solutions and thoughtful transaction processes, Pinecrest helps clients maximize outcomes and realize the full value of their companies. For more information about Pinecrest, visit www.pinecrestcap.com.
