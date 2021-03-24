Photo: Jessica TAN, Co-CEO of Ping An Group (back row, right) and Jia FAN, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital (back row, left), attended the signing ceremony. Yougang ZHU, Party Secretary of Ping An Health Insurance (front row, right) and Jianying GU, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Zhongshan Hospital (front row, left), signed contract on behalf of the two parties.