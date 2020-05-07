FUZHOU, China, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company"), a global fishing company based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 11, 2020, and will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Conference Call Details
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – 8:00 a.m. ET.
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
(United States):
877-407-0310
(International):
201-493-6786
Webcast
To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://www.ptmarine.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page, or go to: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/pme/mediaframe/38112/indexl.html . This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.
About Pingtan
Pingtan is a global fishing company engaging in ocean fishing through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co., Ltd., or Pingtan Fishing.
CONTACT:
LiMing Yung (Michael)
Chief Financial Officer
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 87271753
michaelyung@ptmarine.net
Maggie Li
Investor Relations Manager
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.
Tel: +86 591 8727 1753
mli@ptmarine.net
INVESTOR RELATIONS
PureRock Communications Limited
PTmarine@pure-rock.com