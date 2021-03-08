NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network, which uniquely supports C-suite members -- including General Counsels -- in building their leadership capabilities, today announced its first "Learning From Experience" virtual discussion. The one-hour session with legendary legal officer Mary Ann Hynes will take place on March 15 from 3 to 4 pm Eastern Time.
Hynes was the first female GC of a Fortune 500 company, counseled 17 CEOs, and is now a Senior Counsel at Dentons. She will candidly share her biggest mistakes along the way and how they made her a better leader.
The highly interactive session will be confidential, with participants encouraged to share their own "war stories." The dialogue will be valuable to both GCs and C-suite leaders.
"We regularly host high level dialogues that focus on real-world challenges, with candid discussions about what works, and what does not," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of the Vanguard Network. "The Mary Ann Hynes event launches a 'Learning from Experience' series, featuring some of the most experienced members of the Vanguard Network."
The Forum is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders. C-Suite leaders who would like to attend the Forum, and explore membership in the Vanguard Network, are invited to find out more at https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com/network.
The Vanguard Network helps senior leaders transform themselves and their organizations to drive high performance. Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
In addition to Hynes, Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott (Royal Dutch Philips), Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Cameron Durrant (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, incoming GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
