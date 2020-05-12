GLENWILLOW, Ohio, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Packaging, the largest US distributor of rigid industrial containers, has relocated its Cincinnati, Ohio office to a new, larger facility. All precautions regarding COVID-19 were taken and the move provided an opportunity for additional inspection and disinfecting.
"The new West Chester Township office will increase our operational footprint by 25%," explains Kevin Martin, Vice President of Operations at Pipeline. He continues, "Most of the increase will be warehouse space to accommodate greater customer demand. We will also house a package engineering and testing lab. The space offers further growth potential to meet our goals for the next 10 years."
Pipeline's new facility is located at 8511 Trade Center Drive, Suite 100, West Chester Township, OH 45011. Phone numbers remain the same: 866.677.7245 and fax: 513.874.0966.
Pipeline Packaging, a subsidiary of Cleveland Steel Container Corporation, is the largest US distributor of industrial rigid packaging and an upcoming resource in the consumer packaging market. Founded in 1988, Pipeline has grown to 10 sales offices and warehouses. As a 100% employee-owned company, its success is attributed to a dedicated, people-centric vision that unites the best industry talent and respected manufacturers with a commitment to always consider "CUSTOMERS FIRST."
