GLENWILLOW, Ohio, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipeline Packaging, the largest US distributor of rigid industrial containers, relocated its Dallas, Texas office. Due to continued growth, the previous facility, located in Arlington, could no longer easily accommodate the number of shipments coming in and out of the building.
"Our new facility will offer the customers so much more," states Kevin Martin, Vice President of Operations at Pipeline. Martin continues, "We are increasing the warehouse footprint by 50% to facilitate product movement. We will also be adding several proprietary delivery trucks to supplement LTL deliveries in the local market. The new location will 'up the game' in speed to market."
"This market is very important to Pipeline and our continued growth. We have multiple locations in Texas to serve our customers and we are proud to call Texas home," says Chris Nelson, President of Pipeline Packaging. "In addition, we relocated our Houston facility to Conroe, TX last year and look forward to continuing our investment in this region."
The new Dallas location is conveniently located at 744 Refugee Way, Suite 100, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Phone numbers remain the same: 866.715.7245/817.385.5354 and fax: 817.385.5885.
Pipeline Packaging and U.S. COEXCELL, are subsidiaries of the Cleveland Steel Container Corporation. Pipeline Packaging is the largest US distributor of industrial rigid packaging and an upcoming resource in the consumer packaging market. Founded in 1988, Pipeline has grown to 10 sales offices and warehouses. As a 100% employee-owned company, its success is attributed to a dedicated, people-centric vision that unites the best industry talent and respected manufacturers with a commitment to always consider "CUSTOMERS FIRST."
