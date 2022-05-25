Philip D. Jean returns to his roots to assume leadership position at Maine's only nonprofit lifecare retirement community
SCARBOROUGH, Maine, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Piper Shores Board of Directors announced today that Philip D. Jean has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Scarborough based lifecare retirement community starting on May 23, 2022. Jean will be taking over for Piper Shores' former CEO, Jim Adamowicz, who recently retired after nine years with the nonprofit organization.
Jean comes to Piper Shores from his most recent position as Executive Director at Seabrook Village, a fully integrated continuing care retirement community serving over 1,300 residents and 700 employees in New Jersey. He brings over 25 years of executive-level experience in healthcare and senior living administration to the Piper Shores Community.
"The search committee and the Piper Shores Board of Directors found that Philip Jean's experience, leadership style, character, and connection to the industry align perfectly for the person we envisioned filling this role at the beginning of our search," said Malcolm P. Rogers, MD and Chair to the Piper Shores Board of Directors. "We are delighted for him to bring his experience and passion to this role as we continue to expand our offerings and bring new lifecare options to the community."
Maine Native Returning to His Roots to Fill Piper Shores CEO Role
A Maine native, Jean is enthusiastic about returning to his home state to continue working for a senior living community. Raised in Lewiston, Maine, Jean attended high school at St. Dominic's Academy, and later pursued his education at the University of Maine in Orono where he graduated with a BS in Business Administration. Jean then went on to Husson University where he earned a MS in Business Administration, with a concentration in health care management.
At Piper Shores, Jean will be responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the nonprofit in the pursuit of the organization's mission, vision, values, strategies, goals, and objectives. This includes continuing the growth and expansion of the community, advancing the organization's social accountability and diversity and inclusion initiatives, as well as fostering community culture and providing exceptional quality of life for residents. Jean's top priorities include developing strategies and programs to enhance the lives of residents, identifying opportunities to grow programs, amenities and services as well as focusing on workforce transformation and technology innovation. Additionally, Jean will be looking to expand on Piper Shores dining offerings, and he will seek to align the community with what today's emerging retirees desire. Jean is committed to being contemporary and responsive to best practices, industry standards, and resident feedback, all to ensure Piper Shores' continued success, including completion of Piper Shores' newest independent living community, The Meadows, currently under construction across the road from the 138-acre Oceanside campus off route 77 in Scarborough.
Having worked for both for profit and nonprofit healthcare organizations across the aging service continuum, Jean has a long, proven track record for being a resident-centered leader. His goals for Piper Shores are to build a collaborative partnership with the Board of Directors and Resident Council that enhances and heightens the overall community experience, as well as to advance and support a cohesive and unified resident structure and model. To support these goals he will utilize the extensive experience he's built working in Senior Living management positions. Jean's skills include building a collaborative and innovative culture, establishing strong resident and board partnerships, encouraging an engaged workforce as well as designing a culture that produces exceptional outcomes and meets the current and future needs of residents.
"My passion for the Maine community and driving high quality healthcare programs and services will be a key driver for me at Piper Shores," said Jean. "I'm excited to step into this role and work with an amazingly collaborative board and resident council, establish lasting relationships with the staff and residents, as well as to continue the great work implemented here over the past decade. Everyone has kindly welcomed me with open arms, and I look forward to leading the Piper Shores community and building on their history of success as the next Chief Executive Officer."
About Piper Shores
Piper Shores is Maine's only nonprofit lifecare retirement community. Built in 2001 in a style that complements Maine's architectural heritage, Piper Shores is located on 138 acres of beautiful oceanfront property, situated between Higgins Beach and historic Prouts Neck in Scarborough, Maine. Piper Shores is an innovative retirement community that promotes the long-term wellbeing of its residents through a continuum of activities and lifecare services. Piper Shores residents enjoy active, independent lifestyles with guaranteed priority access to on-site assisted living and skilled nursing care, whenever they may need it. Piper Shores is owned by Maine Life Care Retirement Community, Inc., a Maine nonprofit organization, formed by a group of accomplished local individuals to deliver the shared vision of creating an ideal retirement community on the coast of Maine. For more information, visit pipershores.com
+++
Media Contacts
Morgan Houk
Ethos, PR Coordinator
207-205-1509 (cell)
Media Contact
Morgan Houk, Ethos Marketing, 1 2072051509, mhouk@ethos-marketing.com
SOURCE Piper Shores