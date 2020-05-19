AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management ("MAP") and the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health (PBGH) today announced it is partnering on a new initiative to expand access to peer support services to more than 100 PBGH employer-members, representing more than 2.5 million lives.
According to MAP, the nation's leading provider of telehealth peer support services and data insights for people with Substance Use Disorders and co-occurring behavioral health conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the rapid onset of multiple new stressors and challenges for both employers and employees.
Behavioral health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use are rapidly growing. Additional support services focusing on overall well-being and human connection, which can be provided remotely via telehealth, are critical. MAP's personalized peer support is conducted via telehealth by certified peer specialists who leverage both lived-experience and extensive training to provide support to individuals and their families.
"PBGH is committed to bringing value to our employer-members and helping to support them and their employees in the best way possible," said Jessica Brooks, CEO and executive director, PBGH. "Partnering with MAP to make peer support services more accessible should really help people during this very challenging pandemic and it furthers supports one of our core focus areas to address the stigma associated with mental health."
According to Brooks, PBGH helps protect and promote the ability of employers to provide safe, high-quality, and equitable healthcare for their employees.
"We are excited to partner with PBGH to expand access to peer support for employers and employees that can safely benefit from our services during these difficult times," said Jacob Levenson, CEO, MAP Health Management.
Peer support has shown to be beneficial across multiple areas of life for those navigating the challenges of substance use and other behavioral health conditions. Peer-led services have demonstrated lower rates of active substance use, better social determinants of health scores, lower rates of inpatient care, and reduced rates of emergency room visits.
About MAP Health Management
From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for addiction and other co-occurring behavioral health conditions. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer support services, an adaptive engagement framework, and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.
About Pittsburgh Business Group on Health
PBGH is an employer-led, non-profit, coalition of large, mid-size and small employers representing various business segments, including private and public employers, government and academia. www.pbghpa.org
