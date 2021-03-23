NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, 2020 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm and a healthcare IT consulting leader, is excited to announce a new executive leader, Jillian Wood, Vice President of Marketing & Operations. Jillian leads teams of marketing and operations experts responsible for delivering engaging, high quality experiences for Pivot Point Consulting's clients, consultants and employees.
"Jillian brings innovative perspective on where brand and digital experience is going and also decades of experience with the Big Four, as well as specialized healthcare consulting firms" said Rachel Marano, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "This combination of experience has never been more important as the healthcare industry pushes through disruption and we reimagine the way care and services are delivered."
Jillian joined Pivot Point Consulting after 20+ years in business strategy as a consultant, CMO and COO where she developed innovative services and strategy, as well as led product development for technology solutions and strategy for technology and healthcare brands.
"Pivot Point Consulting is leading the way with new experiences — from hosting unexpected, successful virtual events, like celebrating our 10-year anniversary with comedian, Pat McGann, to partnering with our clients and consultants to deliver personalized experiences and high-quality services. We're truly reinventing the way we engage with the industry today and tomorrow," said Jillian.
Jillian is a recognized innovation leader and speaker. Her most recent article on Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event has been popular as organizations adapt to today's challenges.
About Pivot Point Consulting
Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology through their Advisory, Enterprise Application Support, EHR, ERP, Data Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers and payers.
Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2020).
For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.
