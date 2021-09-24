PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After another year of uncertainty due to COVID, BRM Institute has chosen to host their annual conference, BRMConnect, in a hybrid model where attendees choose their experience, virtual or in-person. The same quality sessions that BRMs have come to expect from the Institute will be offered both in-person and on-line. BRMs can find comfort in choosing their preference based on their own health needs.
Usability will not be affected, as an interactive app has been developed to guide attendees through their days of attendance. Sessions will be provided in an on-demand format, as well, so knowledge will be preserved for use at any time at the attendee's convenience.
As the world continues to live with COVID, BRM Institute continues to provide the best possible solutions for their members, and for BRMs worldwide, believing that quality education should not be hindered by a virus.
As the only worldwide event geared toward Business Relationship Managers by Business Relationship Managers, attendees will learn to navigate the BRM role, have an unmatched opportunity to network with other BRMs, and will be given tools to measure the tangible value of their efforts. BRMConnect begins on October 4, 2021. Visit BRM.Institute to register.
