BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent music imprint, PIVTL Projects, has signed Nashville based pop singer/songwriter Charlotte Sands and Swedish rapper J Swey as part of the "Signed By" program between leading independent digital music distributor TuneCore and the parent of both PIVTL and TuneCore, global digital music company Believe. Artists who release their music through TuneCore and are identified as rising stars, are eligible to be signed by Believe.
For DIY artists, TuneCore provides a global, best-in-class distribution platform, while Believe, through its divisions Label & Artist Solutions and Artist Services, provides worldwide support for artists whose careers have reached a level where additional services and solutions will propel their growth forward, including digital distribution, innovative marketing, data-driven technology, artist development and go-to-market release planning. The Signed By program has resulted in over 340 artists and labels moving from TuneCore up to Believe, as well as its house of brands including PIVTL Projects, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, All Points, Groove Attack and more.
In making the announcement, Chris Maltese, Head of PIVTL Projects said, "We're always looking for talented artists with the ability to create their own lanes, which is exactly what we've found with both J and Charlotte. Because of Believe and PIVTL's relationship with TuneCore, we were able to identify them and sign them through the "Signed By" upstream program the companies share, which will enable J and Charlotte to propel their careers further."
Charlotte Sands currently has over 550,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, after having one of her singles "Dress" go viral via TikTok. The song went on to amass over 6 million streams in less than 6 months and broke the Top 100 on the iTunes Pop Chart, all while she was still an independent artist. The Massachusetts-born artist connects with listeners through lyrics that tell authentic stories from her own perspective and life.
Sands said, "I loved being an independent artist but as my career has taken off, so have so many of the responsibilities. I'm really enjoying working with the team at PIVTL – they help on the creative side of my releases and have given me great advice and support with marketing, promotion and so many areas that indie artists struggle with. TuneCore was a great launching pad and PIVTL is an amazing place to continue to build my career."
J Swey, born Joshua Cole, is a rapper and producer from Stockholm, Sweden, with a style that features dark melodic vocals over rich, 808-heavy trap beats. In 2017, he released his first single, "God & The Devil" which did well and led to the release of the complete body of work entitled SELF MADE which went on to do over Fifty Million Streams on Spotify. J Swey currently has almost 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and is cultivating his multi-cultural sound with the single, "Tornado," to be released next month.
J Swey said, "I've been looking forward to signing with people who can help take my career to the next level. I'm excited to work with Chris and his crew at PIVTL. I think it's going to be a great fit with my ability to make great music and them knowing how to move it. I want to thank TuneCore for helping to get me going and PIVTL for keeping me going."
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore, across 4 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
Believe is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: BLV, ISIN : FR0014003FE9)
Media Contact
Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, +1 (917) 929-4888, maria@tunecore.com
SOURCE PIVTL Projects