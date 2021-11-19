NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, today announced that DGC, LLP (formerly DiCicco, Gulman & Company), an accounting, tax, and advisory firm based in Boston, has joined the Firm. The New England firm, a regional market leader advising businesses and high-net-worth individuals and families, joins the Firm as DGC, a division of PKF O'Connor Davies. The new partnership reflects a formalized effort by the Firm to bolster its advisory services across industries and drive growth in the New England market.
DGC Partners Laurie J. Austin and Donald J. Troy will assume the roles of New England Co-Managing Partners, and David M. Sullivan, Jr. will join the Firm's Executive Committee.
"We've had the pleasure of knowing and working with DGC on numerous occasions over the years, and we're confident that they are the perfect complement as we grow our advisory services and operational footprint in the critical New England market," said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Through the strong relationships several of our Partners have forged with their DGC counterparts, we've seen just how well our expertise and approaches to client service mesh. I am excited about what the future holds for our partnership and the possibilities it presents for enriching our combined service offerings and our teams."
DGC, a team of 200 accounting professionals led by 24 Partners, joins the Firm with a breadth of experience providing private client, business tax, assurance and accounting, and business advisory services. The addition of DGC's team allows the Firm to expand and enhance its services across key industries, including high-net-worth families and individuals, architecture and engineering, real estate, technology, professional services, consumer products and retail, health care, hospitality and restaurants, manufacturing and distribution, and not-for-profit organizations. By leveraging its regional standing, DGC is poised to lead the Firm's efforts throughout New England.
"DGC and PKF O'Connor Davies are by no means strangers, as we've shared best practices and industry insights for years. Since our first engagement, our team has been impressed by PKF O'Connor Davies' work and their commitment to value-driven client service," said Laurie J. Austin, Managing Partner at DGC. "I look forward to deepening our relationship and enhancing our services to clients as we bring together our teams of talented professionals. I am excited for our clients and our valued team members. Our strong culture and collaborative approach to client service remain at the core of all that we do."
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 100 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2021 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
About DGC (DiCicco, Gulman & Company, LLP)
DGC is an accounting and business advisory firm specializing in services for businesses and high-net worth individuals throughout the U.S. and those with international interests. The team's professional curiosity drives everything they do—how they work, how they advise, how they partner with and seek out value for clients. Through offices in Boston and Woburn, Massachusetts, the team of over 200 collaborates with clients and their advisors to understand objectives and position clients for the future.
DGC provides a full range of tax, audit, accounting, and advisory services. With a focus on niche industries, clients receive in-depth expertise with specialized practice areas such as IT risk, transaction advisory, business valuation, and litigation support and forensics. A top-ranked firm, DGC has received numerous accolades over the years. During 2021, Accounting Today recognized DGC for its robust revenue growth and named the Firm a "Firm to Watch" and Forbes' named the firm one of "America's Best Tax Firms". INSIDE Public Accounting named DGC to their Top 200 Firms list and Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly has recognized a variety of DGC's Advisory practice areas in their Reader Ranking poll.
DGC's specialized teams are ready to help clients see the world differently, for better results. For more information, visit http://www.dgccpa.com.
