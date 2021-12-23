NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Truphena Martin to the position of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Manager effective January 1, 2022. Martin – a member of the Firm's Wethersfield, Connecticut, office – is a recognized DE&I champion in her local community who, throughout her tenure, has advocated for measures amplifying the Firm's supportive work environment and positive social impact. Her formal appointment underscores a dedicated effort on the part of the Firm to sustain its culture of equality, accelerate the achievement of its DE&I goals, and formalize a comprehensive, long-term and actionable DE&I plan.
"What's becoming more and more clear to all organizations is the need to build a truly inclusive, employee-centered culture – not only in words but also in deeds," said Dawn Perri, Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Truphena's appointment to this new role elevates her current workplace advocacy efforts and reflects a new chapter in our industry-leading commitment to always doing right by our valued team members. I eagerly look forward to her collaboration and her leadership."
In her new role, Martin will report directly to the Co-Chairs of the Firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, as well as the Firm's Executive Committee. She will be responsible for building upon the Firm's existing diversity programming, with an eye to enhancing employees' understanding of the importance and value of a supportive, inclusive and equitable work environment. She will also, in concert with the Firm's human resources team, amplify its recruitment efforts, expand its talent pipeline, and improve its diversity reporting and analytics processes.
"I'm so proud of the strides we've made over the past few years toward accomplishing our DE&I goals, but I also recognize that there is more work ahead," said Anan Samara, Principal and Co-Chair of the Firm's DE&I Committee.
"Having a dedicated resource in Truphena will enable us to intensify our various initiatives and ensure our efforts remain aligned with our overarching DE&I strategy, vision and goals," said Victor Peña, Partner and Co-Chair of the Firm's DE&I Committee.
"Throughout my career, I have always made a point of shining a light on the importance of DE&I initiatives to employees and organizations as a whole," Martin said. "This new role will allow me to continue advocating for my colleagues and innovate new ways for the Firm to keep issues of DE&I top of mind."
Martin holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Eastern Connecticut. She currently resides in Torrington, Connecticut, with her wife, where they are both active members of their community.
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 100 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2021 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
