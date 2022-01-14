NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Harley Aronoff to serve as Partner, PCAOB Quality Assurance Leader. Aronoff – who joins the Firm with over 15 years of experience working in broker-dealer regulations and operations – will be responsible for further expanding the Firm's Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) practice and training staff on PCAOB standards. His hiring is part of the Firm's ongoing talent acquisition strategy aimed at driving growth by bolstering key practice areas with recognized industry leaders.
"Harley's extensive experience, including his many years as a PCAOB inspector, arms him with a unique knowledge of the regulatory landscape that will serve him, the Firm and our clients well as he takes on this new role," said John Haslbauer, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Harley is a great addition to our team. He's a recognized expert whose decisions are informed by real-world experience, and we're confident he'll have an immediate and long-lasting impact on the Firm and its relationships."
Prior to joining the Firm, Aronoff spent eight years as a PCAOB inspector, where he also served as a broker-dealer technical expert on the Broker-Dealer Inspection Group's Technical Review Committee. Prior to that, he was the Financial Reporting Manager at Citi Hedge Fund Services, where he was responsible for the preparation and filing of regulatory computations and Financial and Operational Combined Uniform Single (FOCUS) Reports for over 50 broker-dealers. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Branch Operations Specialist at Edward Jones & Co. He also was a former Series 24 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licensed Principal for a regional broker-dealer. Aronoff will work out of the Firm's New York City office.
"PKF O'Connor Davies has a great culture and a top-notch team, and I'm really excited to join the Firm at such an exciting time," Aronoff said. "I'm confident the experience I gained as a PCAOB inspector, and throughout my career, will provide insights that will allow clients to make smart, informed decisions that keep them in the best regulatory and business situation possible."
Aronoff holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois. A Certified Public Accountant in the state of Florida, he is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Rhode Island and more than 1,200 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 135 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
