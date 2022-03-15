NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Rachel DiDio as Partner. DiDio joins the Firm's Audit and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) practices with more than 15 years of proven audit and accounting experience. DiDio's hiring reflects the Firm's ongoing commitment to expand the quality and value of its auditing solutions for public and private companies across industries.
"Rachel's experience speaks for itself, and we were immediately impressed by her track record in ensuring compliance and enhancing the quality of audits with an eye toward better outcomes for clients," said John Haslbauer, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Her experience at the PCAOB will be valuable as she takes on a leadership role with our team. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Firm."
Prior to joining the Firm, DiDio spent six years as an inspector at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), focused on evaluating audit firms' systems of quality control and ensuring the audit quality of broker-dealer audit and attestation engagements. She also served as a broker-dealer technical expert on the Broker-Dealer Inspection Group's Technical Review Committee. Prior to that position, she worked with one of the "Big Four" accounting firms where she provided services to both domestic and international financial services clients.
"PKF O'Connor Davies is known throughout the industry for its unwavering focus on client service, and I look forward to furthering that tradition by applying my unique skill set and past experiences to my work with the Firm," DiDio said. "The auditing team here is second to none, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."
DiDio is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Pennsylvania and Florida. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. Her volunteer work includes serving as a fundraising committee member for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.
The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
