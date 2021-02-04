NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today it has hired Yossi Messafi to serve as Partner in the Firm's Health Care practice. Messafi, who will work out of the Firm's Woodcliff Lake, NJ, office, will contribute over two decades of audit experience to a dynamic and ever-evolving practice area that's been a strategic focus for the Firm.
"Yossi's proven ability to draw upon a wealth of experience while remaining in sync with the expectations, needs, and goals of clients – especially in the not-for-profit space – is a winning approach that will serve both him and the Firm well in his new role as Partner," said Keith Solomon, Co-Lead Partner of the Firm's Health Care Practice. "As the health care landscape evolves, I am confident Yossi will amplify our ability to support and serve those clients who make it their mission to keep us all healthy and safe."
Messafi arrives at the Firm with over 20 years of experience as an auditor, having worked for a number of national accounting firms and most recently serving as an engagement quality control reviewer. His depth of experience encompasses service to clients in the not-for-profit sector, including hospitals, nursing homes, social service organizations, low-income housing groups, higher-education entities and pension plans. He has conducted audits under US GAAP/GAAS, Uniform Guidance (Circular A-133) and ERISA regulations, while planning, directing, and overseeing all aspects of audit engagements. He also serves as a continuing professional education instructor for in-house training sessions and as a consistent mentor to his colleagues.
"Throughout my career, my primary goal has always been to provide my clients with expert advice in addition to meaningful and accurate financial reporting," Messafi said. "I've come to appreciate that, at PKF O'Connor Davies, I will have the opportunity to remain true to that guiding philosophy, as I consistently keep clients top-of-mind and learn from respected experts who I'm now proud to call my colleagues."
Messafi, a graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants, additionally serving for the latter as a Not-For-Profit Committee Member.
PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with tactical external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 900 professionals led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services.
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-ranked firm according to Accounting Today's 2020 "Top 100 Firms" list, and the Firm is also recognized as a "Leader in Audit and Accounting," a "Pacesetter in Growth," and one of the "Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic." In 2021 rankings, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 12th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain's New York Business, and the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz's 2019 rankings.
PKF O'Connor Davies is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program and has central memberships in the Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS), the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center (EBPAQC), Government Audit Quality Center (GAQC), and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
By consistently delivering proactive, thorough, and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm's seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
