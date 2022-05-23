Proven strategic marketing leader recognized by peers for professional achievements
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen O'Toole has been honored on Crain's New York Business' 2022 Notable in Advertising, Marketing and PR list. O'Toole has led the Firm's strategic marketing efforts for nearly a decade, building one of the most respected and comprehensive programs in the industry along the way. Named a Partner by the Firm earlier this year, this is the latest stop in her accomplished career as a strategic marketing leader for high-profile Wall Street banks and national and international accounting and advisory firms.
"Kathleen is an integral part of the PKF O'Connor Davies leadership team and so much of the way we've grown and matured in the eyes of our clients and our industry can be directly attributed to her expertise and hard work," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "She's done amazing work promoting and growing the Firm and our team – it's only fitting that she receive this recognition for her vision and leadership."
During O'Toole's tenure, PKF O'Connor Davies has grown from a primarily New York- and New Jersey-centric firm to an emerging national leader with more than 1,400 professionals and 19 offices in the U.S. and abroad. She has led initiatives to modernize the Firm's brand while building an award-winning marketing and digital platform, including website upgrades, industry-leading content marketing campaigns and an elevated social media presence. Having vast experience in B2B and B2C strategy and solutions, she remains one of the industry's foremost experts in the areas of client experience, branding, communications, advertising, client development and retention, digital marketing and social media, thought leadership and ultra-high-net-worth marketing.
"I have been fortunate to work with and learn from countless innovative business leaders throughout my career, and their insights and perspectives continue to inform my approach to growing the Firm and its team," O'Toole said. "It's an honor to be recognized alongside some of the most respected professionals in advertising, marketing and PR. I look forward to pushing the boundaries of the Firm's marketing efforts even further as our team seeks new and innovative ways to grow our business and enhance what we're able to accomplish for our clients."
O'Toole is a fixture in the strategic marketing space, having achieved prior industry recognition on various occasions. She is a past recipient of the Hedge Fund Marketing Award, the Davey Award for Website Re-Designs and Institutional Investor's Advertising Campaign of the Year Award. O'Toole holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Villanova University and is a past member of the Seton Hall University CX School's Advisory Board.
In selecting the individuals for the 2022 list of Notables in Advertising, Marketing and PR, Crain's sought to salute the talented professionals who are especially skilled at gauging sentiment, crafting stories and reaching audiences both broad and narrow. Hailing from an array of firms across a variety of sectors, working as both hired hands and in-house specialists, these accomplished individuals represent the leading edge of their industries.
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC and expanded its footprint in the New England market. The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India.
PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2022 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
