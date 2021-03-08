NEW YORK, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today it has promoted Eric Gelb to Senior Managing Director of Business Development of PKF O'Connor Davies Financial Services, O'Connor Davies Administration, and PKF O'Connor Davies Family Office. Gelb's tenure with the Firm has been marked by a growing expertise in these key areas of expansion. His new role not only reflects his years of committed service but also speaks to PKF O'Connor Davies' growth mindset in continually anticipating the needs of clients.
"Eric has always been someone who clients and colleagues alike look to for insight and guidance and this new role is a validation of his longstanding leadership," said Marc Rinaldi, Partner-in-Charge of Financial Services, Director of Family Office Investments, and CEO of O'Connor Davies Administration, LLC. "I congratulate Eric on this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to his ongoing leadership and innovation as the Firm continues to expand in these key service areas."
In his current role in business development, Gelb also works on outsourced CFO and advisory assignments and leverages over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. His expertise lies in outsourced corporate accounting, administration, equipment leasing, structured finance, asset-based lending, and securitization. Gelb has built and maintained relationships with a number of clients in the private equity, venture, hedge fund and opportunity zone space, as well as the cannabis, infrastructure, cryptocurrency, real estate, and entertainment industries. A graduate of both The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the Columbia School of Business, Gelb is the Vice Chair of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Private Equity and Venture Capital Committee and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
"Whether it's advising a longstanding family business on best practices, assisting private equity firms or reviewing a merger and acquisition before it closes, my overarching goal is to develop long-term relationships with clients, make meaningful connections and deliver insights grounded in both expertise and experience," said Gelb. "In my expanded role, I plan on sticking to that playbook and continuing to innovate new opportunities for the Firm to connect with clients and cultivate growth."
PKF O'Connor Davies has 14 offices in six states and continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with tactical external hires.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, 14 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 900 professionals led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services.
PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-ranked firm according to Accounting Today's 2020 "Top 100 Firms" list, and the Firm is also recognized as a "Leader in Audit and Accounting," a "Pacesetter in Growth," and one of the "Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic." In 2021 rankings, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 12th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain's New York Business, and the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz's 2019 rankings.
PKF O'Connor Davies is enrolled in the AICPA Peer Review Program and has central memberships in the Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS), the Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center (EBPAQC), Government Audit Quality Center (GAQC), and Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
By consistently delivering proactive, thorough, and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm's seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies