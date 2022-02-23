NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, announced today that it is expanding its presence in the Greater Hudson Valley as Judelson, Giordano and Siegel, CPA, P.C. has joined the Firm. Located in New York's Hudson Valley, JGS is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm with 90 years of experience providing financial, tax and management consulting services to clients ranging from local businesses to publicly traded corporations. This latest addition allows the Firm to enhance niche practice areas, increase its industry specialties and expand its team of hands-on, expertise-driven business strategists.
"JGS has long established itself as a leader in the Hudson Valley, and its commitment to forging collaborative, value-driven partnerships with clients aligns extremely well with the Firm's approach," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "JGS shares our view that clients require nimble, personalized solutions to remain competitive in today's complex business climate. The addition of JGS expands the Firm's team of problem solvers and enhances our collective ability to address our clients' evolving needs."
JGS offers an array of trusted accounting, tax and consulting services to a client base consisting of beer distributors, health care providers, real estate developers, attorneys and manufacturers. The firm specializes in trust and estate planning and administration, business valuation, forensic accounting and litigation support, succession planning, employee benefit plan audits and mergers and acquisitions. JGS' 40 employees and six partners will remain in their current New York offices located in Middletown and Poughkeepsie.
"PKF O'Connor Davies is known throughout the industry for its culture of innovation, teamwork and expertise, and we've always ensured those same values remain at the core of our operations," said Jason Giordano, Managing Partner at JGS. "By joining forces with the PKF O'Connor Davies team, our clients will have access to enhanced service and support that accelerate and maximize their growth efforts. I'm eager to get started."
The move builds on PKF O'Connor Davies' acquisition of Stanley Marks & Company in 2016 and Goldstein, Karlewicz and Goldstein in 2019 also in the Greater Hudson Valley.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.
The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
