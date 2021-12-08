NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that LB Goodman & Co. will join the Firm effective January 1, 2022. LB Goodman & Co., currently based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, brings over five decades of experience providing versatile accounting and business consulting services to clients across multiple industries. The new partnership is the latest in a series of transactions that reflect the Firm's ongoing efforts to deepen key practice areas and drive sustained growth by joining with like-minded firms supported by top-tier industry professionals.
"LB Goodman has spent the past fifty years cementing its expertise in the dental, nonprofit, manufacturing and business solutions spaces. These key specialty areas will enhance our Firm's depth and align well with our current offerings," said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "I look forward to welcoming the entire LB Goodman team to the PKF O'Connor Davies family over the coming months as the Firm continues to build out its presence in New Jersey and the Northeast more broadly. As we turn the calendar to 2022, I am confident this combination will pay dividends for both our clients and our team members."
Founded in 1968, LB Goodman & Co. is an award-winning practice that specializes in guiding and growing businesses in the areas of tax, assurance, accounting, business consulting and wealth management. The firm enjoys a varied client base but specializes in providing services to dental practices, manufacturing and distribution outlets, nonprofit organizations and private schools, attorneys and law firms, real estate management and development operations, and closely-held businesses. The firm has received national recognition for its work, having been named a "Best Firm to Work For" by Accounting Today and one of the "Best Places to Work" by the New Jersey Business Journal. Upon their integration, PKF O'Connor Davies will welcome partners David Goodman and Jackie Shamieh and 15 team members of LB Goodman & Co. to its Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, office.
"PKF O'Connor Davies continues to establish itself as a leading regional firm, well known and well respected for its best-in-class offerings and insights," said David J. Goodman, Managing Director at LB Goodman & Co. "The alignment of our firm culture, client centricity and client service offerings makes this an exciting combination for us with the PKF O'Connor Davies team. This merger will help energize our collective growth as a regional accounting powerhouse. What's more, our clients will receive a greater breadth of services to help them prosper."
PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.
Ira Rosenbloom of Optimum Strategies, LLC, advised both Firms on the deal.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 16 offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida, and Rhode Island and more than 1,000 professionals providing a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax, and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is led by over 100 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.
The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2021 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience, and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.
Media Contact
Kathleen O'Toole, PKF O'Connor Davies, 551-249-1730, KOToole@pkfod.com
SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies