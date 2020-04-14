- 2019 Revenue of $63.6 million
- SuperStore accounted for 9.1% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in 20191
- 2019 EBITDA of $9.9 million
- Q1 2020 Revenue of $16.6 million
All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated
LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13 commented, "Over the past month, businesses across the country have had to quickly adjust to the reality of COVID-19 related restrictions, and Planet 13 has been no exception. While this has impacted our day to day operations, we are approaching this challenge as an opportunity to deliver safe and responsible cannabis to our community. When cannabis dispensaries in Nevada were told to close, we pivoted to focus on our delivery business, and in only 25 days we've ramped our delivery service from five to twenty-eight vehicles and have shifted our customer mix from 15% local area residents, to 100%."
Mr. Scheffler continued, "While tourism will continue to be a strong driver of our business when things return to normal, this is a unique opportunity for us to build a strong local base and gain lasting market share as we become a fixture in the daily lives of Las Vegas Valley residents.
Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO added, "We opened Phase II of the SuperStore during Q4 and are pleased to report that as projected, it drove increased traffic, customer engagement, and higher average ticket. Through Q4, a seasonally slow period, we delivered $16.5 million in revenue. During Q1 2020, we saw the network effect of Phase II accelerate, resulting in ~$16.6 million in revenue, a 20% increase compared to Q1 of 2019, despite effects of COVID-19 starting in the middle of March. In addition, the customer-facing production facility is fully ramped up and we have begun to offer Planet 13's portfolio of in-house brands to select third-party dispensaries on a wholesale basis."
_________________________
1 https://tax.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/taxnvgov/Content/TaxLibrary/NV-Marijuana-Revenue-FY20(4).pdf
Financial Highlights – Q4 – 2019
Operating Results
All comparisons below are to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted
- Revenues were $16.5 million as compared to $8.3 million, an increase of 99.8%
- Gross profit before biological adjustments was $9.4 million or 57.1% as compared $4.2 million or 50.5%, an increase of 125.8%
- Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $7.1 million as compared to $5.8 million, an increase of 21.5%
- Net loss before taxes of $0.9 million as compared to a net loss of $2.2 million
- Net loss of $2.6 million as compared to a net loss of $3.1 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5 million
Balance Sheet
All comparisons below are to December 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted
- Cash of $12.8 million as compared to $19.4 million
- Total assets of $62.9 million as compared to $44.9 million
- Total liabilities of $21.6 million as compared to $7.0 million
Financial Highlights – Full Year – 2019
All comparisons below are to the year ended December 31, 2018, unless otherwise noted
- Revenues were $63.6 million as compared to $21.2 million, an increase of 200.4%
- Gross profit before biological adjustments was $36.5 million or 57.3% as compared $10.7 million or 50.4%, an increase of 242.0%
- Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense, were $26.8 million as compared to $11.3 million, an increase of 137.5%
- Net income before taxes of $0.5 million as compared to a net loss of $8.4 million
- Net loss of $6.7 million as compared to a net loss of $10.7 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $367,874
Q4 Highlights and Recent Developments
For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (the "MD&A").
- On November 1, 2019, Planet 13 announced the opening of the customer-facing production facility.
- On December 16, 2019, Planet 13 announced winning U.S. Market Leader Award in Retail at MJBizCon.
- On January 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced the opening of dosist™ shop-in-shop wellness experience.
- On March 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced offering expanded online ordering and delivery services.
- On March 23, 2020, Planet 13 announced 24-hour delivery service.
- On April 13, 2020, Planet 13 announced termination of Santa Ana acquisition.
Results of Operations (Summary)
The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month and twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.
Adjusted EBITDA
NV Cannabis Ops
Consolidated
NV Cannabis Ops
Consolidated
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Year
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
Ended
Percentage
Ended
Ended
Ended
Percentage
Dec-31-2019
Dec-31-2019
Dec-31-2018
Change
Dec-31-2019
Dec-31-2019
Dec-31-2018
Change
EBITDA
Profit (loss) before taxes
1,416,699
(914,960)
(2,215,973)
(58.7%)
8,422,424
542,664
(8,433,501)
(106.4%)
Add back:
Biological asset adjustments
351,080
351,080
(108,084)
(424.8%)
480,181
480,181
(192,908)
(348.9%)
Non-cash share based payments
-
1,694,370
367,497
361.1%
-
4,822,787
2,601,233
85.4%
Depreciation and amortization
900,278
900,278
332,925
170.4%
2,845,464
2,845,464
400,116
611.2%
Depreciation included in COGS
157,030
157,030
141,205
11.2%
286,987
286,987
258,788
10.9%
Interest and non-operating expense (income)
329,291
329,291
(24,928)
(1421.0%)
954,960
954,960
4,998,398
(80.9%)
EBITDA
3,154,378
2,517,089
(1,507,358)
267.0%
12,990,016
9,933,043
(367,874)
2800.1%
Margin
19.1%
15.2%
(18.2%)
20.4%
15.6%
(1.7%)
Expressed in USD$
Three
Months
Three
Months
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
Percentage
Ended
Ended
Percentage
Dec-31-2019
Dec-31-2018
Change
Dec-31-2019
Dec-31-2018
Change
Revenue
Revenues, net of discounts
16,540,324
8,279,698
99.8%
63,595,036
21,166,755
200.4%
Cost of Goods Sold
(7,098,908)
(4,097,973)
73.2%
(27,139,658)
(10,507,200)
158.3%
Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment
9,441,416
4,181,725
125.8%
36,455,378
10,659,555
242.0%
Gross Profit Margin %
57.1%
50.5%
57.3%
50.4%
Realized fair value amounts included in COGS
(695,361)
207,865
(434.5%)
(1,500,965)
(1,726,685)
(13.1%)
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
344,281
(99,781)
(445.0%)
1,020,784
1,919,593
(46.8%)
Gross profit
9,090,336
4,289,809
111.9%
35,975,197
10,852,463
231.5%
Gross Profit Margin %
55.0%
51.8%
56.6%
51.3%
Expenses
General and Administrative
5,351,056
4,682,652
14.3%
20,269,839
9,583,376
111.5%
Sales and Marketing
1,730,301
1,147,636
50.8%
6,539,483
1,702,841
284.0%
Depreciation and Amortization
900,278
332,925
170.4%
2,845,464
400,116
611.2%
Share based payments
1,694,370
367,497
361.1%
4,822,787
2,601,233
85.4%
Total Expenses
9,676,005
6,530,710
48.2%
34,477,573
14,287,566
141.3%
Income (Loss) From Operations
(585,669)
(2,240,901)
(73.9%)
1,497,624
(3,435,103)
(143.6%)
Other (Income) Expense:
Interest Expense, net
404,332
5,674
7026.0%
1,306,876
241,860
440.3%
Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss)
-
(4,376)
(100.0%)
(1,141)
37,879
(103.0%)
RTO acquisition costs
-
-
na
-
4,702,604
na
Other expense (income)
(75,041)
(26,226)
186.1%
(350,775)
(80,285)
336.9%
Loss on settlement of accounts payable (Note 13(d))
-
-
na
-
96,340
na
Total Other Expense (Income)
329,291
(24,928)
(1421.0%)
954,960
4,998,398
(80.9%)
Income (loss) for the period before tax
(914,960)
(2,215,973)
(58.7%)
542,664
(8,433,501)
(106.4%)
Provision for income tax (current and deferred)
1,662,213
889,066
87.0%
7,200,997
2,290,203
214.4%
(Loss) for the period
(2,577,173)
(3,105,039)
(17.0%)
(6,658,333)
(10,723,704)
(37.9%)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss
Foreign exchange translation adjustment
(24,607)
(666,969)
195,213
(802,920)
Net Comprehensive (Loss) for the period
(2,601,780)
(3,772,008)
(6,463,120)
(11,526,624)
(Loss) per share for the period
Basic and fully diluted loss per share
($0.02)
($0.02)
($0.05)
($0.11)
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
Basic and fully diluted
135,888,982
128,166,081
134,074,476
95,997,827
Outstanding Shares
As at the date of this report, the Company had 84,451,832 common shares and 55,232,940 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 139,684,772 shares outstanding. There were 558,507 options issued and outstanding of which 250,834 have fully vested. There were 13,572,238 warrants outstanding and 3,454,589 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this report.
Conference Call
Planet 13 will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date: April 14, 2020 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
(Available for 2 weeks)
Reference Number: 656850
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3dUnQs2
Financial Measures
There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis markets and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the States of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through its subsidiary MM Development Company, Inc. ("MMDC") in Nevada. Local state laws where MMDC operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Expressed in United States Dollars
As at
As at
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
12,814,712
$
19,364,086
HST receivable
16,544
101,831
Inventories
5,474,004
5,322,111
Biological assets
514,526
915,177
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,694,272
1,391,278
Total Current Assets
22,514,058
27,094,483
Property and equipment
30,211,154
17,256,484
Right of use assets
9,478,733
-
Long-term deposits and other assets
694,601
594,339
40,384,488
17,850,823
Total Assets
$
62,898,546
$
44,945,306
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
864,260
$
1,720,721
Accrued expenses
1,910,046
1,306,145
Income taxes payable
7,015,606
2,187,109
Notes payable - current portion
884,000
884,000
Current portion of lease liabilities
-
14,459
Total Current Liabilities
10,673,912
6,112,434
Long -term lease liabilities
10,522,377
29,768
Deferred rent
-
427,508
Other long-term liabilities
28,000
-
Deferred tax liability
379,665
470,856
10,930,042
928,132
Total Liabilities
21,603,954
7,040,566
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
51,986,849
42,460,824
Restricted share units
4,119,485
2,800,335
Warrants
5,961,091
7,046,843
Option reserve
399,439
305,890
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(607,707)
(802,920)
Deficit
(20,564,565)
(13,906,232)
Total Shareholders' Equity
41,294,592
37,904,740
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
62,898,546
$
44,945,306
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Expressed in United States Dollars
Year
Year
Three months
Three months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
Revenues, net of discounts
$
63,595,036
$
21,166,755
$
16,540,324
$
8,279,698
Cost of Goods Sold
(27,139,658)
(10,507,200)
(7,098,908)
(4,097,973)
Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment
36,455,378
10,659,555
9,441,416
4,181,725
Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold
(1,500,965)
(1,726,685)
(695,361)
207,865
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
1,020,784
1,919,593
344,281
(99,781)
Gross Profit
35,975,197
10,852,463
9,090,336
4,289,809
Expenses
General and Administrative
20,269,839
9,583,376
5,351,056
4,682,652
Sales and Marketing
6,539,483
1,702,841
1,730,301
1,147,636
Depreciation and Amortization
2,845,464
400,116
900,278
332,925
Share-Based Compensation Expense
4,822,787
2,601,233
1,694,370
367,497
Total Expenses
34,477,573
14,287,566
9,676,005
6,530,710
Income (Loss) From Operations
1,497,624
(3,435,103)
(585,669)
(2,240,901)
Other Expense:
Interest expense, net
1,306,876
241,860
404,332
5,674
Realized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,141)
37,879
-
(4,376)
Other income
(350,775)
(80,285)
(75,041)
(26,226)
RTO listing expense
-
4,702,604
-
-
Loss on settlement of accounts payable
-
96,340
-
-
Total Other Expense
954,960
4,998,398
329,291
(24,928)
Income (Loss) before income taxes
542,664
(8,433,501)
(914,960)
(2,215,973)
Provision for tax - current
7,292,188
2,198,295
1,402,227
909,107
Provision for tax - deferred
(91,191)
91,908
259,986
(20,041)
Net (loss) for the Year
$
(6,658,333)
$
(10,723,704)
$
(2,577,173)
$
(3,105,039)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Foreign exchange translation gain (loss)
195,213
(802,920)
(24,607)
(666,969)
Net Comprehensive (Loss) for the Year
$
(6,463,120)
$
(11,526,624)
$
(2,601,780)
$
(3,772,008)
Loss per share for the Year
Basic and diluted loss per share
($0.05)
($0.11)
($0.02)
($0.02)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted (Note 17)
134,074,476
95,997,827
135,888,982
128,166,081
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Expressed in United States Dollars
Year
Year
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Operating activities
Net (loss) for the year
$
(6,658,333)
$
(10,723,704)
Add (deduct) non-cash items:
Share based payments
4,822,787
2,601,233
Depreciation and amortization
3,607,286
988,768
Write-off of fixed assets duringthe year
82,882
-
Loss on settlement of accounts payable
-
96,340
Share base payment to Carpincho shareholders on RTO
-
4,040,637
Deferred tax liability
(91,191)
91,908
Realized foreign exchange (gain) loss
-
37,879
Interst on lease liabilities
1,367,759
-
Non-cash interest expense
-
217,048
Net change in non-cash working capital
HST receivable
85,287
(101,831)
Inventories
(151,893)
(3,618,283)
Biological assets
400,651
152,129
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,426,866)
(1,299,148)
Long term deposits and other assets
(100,262)
(594,339)
Accounts payable
(856,462)
798,672
Accrued expenses
603,902
250,318
Income tax payable
4,828,497
927,433
Other liabilities
28,000
427,508
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
5,542,044
(5,707,432)
Investing activities
Net cash acquired on acquisition
-
34,678
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(16,061,582)
(13,313,401)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(16,061,582)
(13,278,723)
Financing activities
Issuance of common shares and warrants
-
40,381,022
Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises
5,030,185
2,374,253
Share and warrant issuance costs
-
(4,032,025)
Principal and interest payment on lease liabilities
(1,247,546)
(11,845)
Cash flow provided by financing activities
3,782,639
38,711,405
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(6,736,899)
19,725,250
Cash at beginning of the year
19,364,086
451,869
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
187,525
(813,033)
Cash at end of the year
$
12,814,712
$
19,364,086