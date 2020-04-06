LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQB: PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2019 on April 14th, 2020 aftermarket.
Planet 13 Holdings will host a conference call on April 14th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date: April 14th, 2020 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
(Available for 2 weeks)
Reference Number: 656850
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3dUnQs2
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQB under the symbol PLNHF.