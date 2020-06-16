planet_fitness_logo.jpg

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

 By Planet Fitness, Inc.;2020 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference;

HAMPTON, N.H., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today its participation in the 2020 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. The Company's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23 at 11:00 am Eastern Time and can be accessed at http://investor.planetfitness.com

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 15.5 million members and 2,039 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.