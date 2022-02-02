WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, the leading pre-construction bidding software as a service (SaaS) company for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, has appointed Ro Bhatia as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2022. Bhatia will succeed current CEO and Founder, Kevin Priddy, who will transition to Executive Chairman of the company he co-founded in 2009.
Bhatia is a skilled software executive with over 15 years of experience scaling high-growth startups, digital commerce businesses, and Fortune 500 companies such as Yahoo, eBay, and Home Depot. He is a results-driven leader, known for his collaborative and operational leadership. Before joining PlanHub, Bhatia was the COO at Vaadin, Inc., a VC-backed startup where he led their growth teams and a CEO transition. He has also held executive positions at Sticky.io and Thryv.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of the continued growth and development of this company and its products," commented Bhatia. "The PlanHub team has done such a great job of bringing their innovative and easy-to-use solutions to the commercial construction world. I'm excited for the opportunity to help guide the team to greater growth while creating solutions that help contractors and suppliers build their businesses."
Bhatia and Priddy will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for PlanHub customers, partners, and employees, utilizing Bhatia's acumen of operational excellence and Priddy's deep understanding of the market and customer needs to accelerate innovation and drive greater value.
"When I told the board last summer, I wanted to step down at the end of my thirteenth year, we knew we would need a strong leader that would embrace the culture and foundation we have established and build upon that success to take PlanHub to the next level. When I first met Ro, I knew he was the one to lead us in the next chapter of our growth," said Priddy. "Ro is an experienced leader who has helped many businesses scale and thrive through high growth phases. His vision and experience will elevate this role and our company to a new level."
Backed by Mainsail Partners, PlanHub simplifies the complex and disjointed bidding and purchasing processes that all construction companies face. It is an easy-to-use, affordable, and innovative product with hundreds of thousands of users across the country.
"I'm delighted to welcome Ro to PlanHub. We believe his leadership skills and breadth of experience will have a big impact on the company," said Vinay Kashyap, Partner at Mainsail Partners. "We find that PlanHub is in a great position to continue to disrupt the commercial pre-construction space by bringing innovative new technology to the market."
ABOUT PLANHUB
PlanHub is the leading cloud-based pre-construction bidding platform that enables General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers to collaborate on construction projects across the US. PlanHub was created by contractors, for contractors, to simplify the construction bidding process with an easy-to-use application – a hub where a vibrant community of construction professionals can work together to efficiently tackle new projects and stay connected. https://planhub.com
ABOUT MAINSAIL PARTNERS
Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco, California, and Austin, Texas, that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit https://mainsailpartners.com
Media Contact
