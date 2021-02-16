WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub (https://www.planhub.com), a leading pre-construction bidding marketplace for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer, Stacey Fernandes.
With 27 years of expertise in leading technology and engineering teams at startups and international companies alike, Fernandes will lead PlanHub's technological roadmap evolution and execution.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stacey to our executive team! She brings an invaluable and world-class skill set in enterprise data management, security, and privacy to PlanHub," says Kevin Priddy, CEO of PlanHub. "We have the utmost confidence that Stacey and her team will have great success in driving our technology forward."
Before joining PlanHub, Fernandes was the Chief Technology Officer at ACTIVE Network, a leading multinational SaaS company for activity and participant management. Prior to ACTIVE, she spent twelve years as the Senior Director of Global Data Architecture and Database Engineering at Monster, the global leader in connecting people and jobs. During her time at Monster, Fernandes was responsible for the management, design, governance, development, and engineering of Monster's Global Data Infrastructure. Fernandes has her B.A. in English and Management Information Systems.
Stacey brings more than two decades of business leadership experience, a proven track-record in scaling digital software companies, and a passion for building and leading teams in the realm of technology.
