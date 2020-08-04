NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, announced today a collaboration with the City of Plano, Texas to deploy the SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label, designed to support the operational restart activities of government facilities and services, educational institutions, recreation centers, office buildings and more. The SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence Program ensures businesses comply with safety and hygiene best practices, and the implementation of protocols are audited by a trusted third party, Bureau Veritas.
Bureau Veritas will inspect, audit and certify ten of the City of Plano's facilities including, Jack Carter Pool, the Police Department Headquarters, the Municipal Center, and Haggard Library. Plano, Texas is the first municipality in the United States to deploy the Hygiene Excellence and Safety Program by Bureau Veritas and the first city to earn the prestigious SafeGuard Label at three of the ten locations, with additional locations pending audits and certification.
Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO Bureau Veritas North America, commented:
"We would like to congratulate the City of Plano, Texas for leading the way as the first municipality to earn Bureau Veritas' SafeGuard Label in the United States. We are proud that they entrust us with the well-being of their employees, citizens and community. The City of Plano is truly a City of Excellence––setting the benchmark for safety and hygiene excellence for all government functions across the United States. For almost 200 years, our mission has been to make the world a safer place through science-based testing and inspection, and we're bringing all of our expertise to The City of Plano during these historic times."
As an independent third-party partner to the City of Plano, Bureau Veritas will:
- Work closely with the City's management team to prepare a detailed safety guidebook of best safety and hygiene practices to mitigate risk and prevent virus spread
- Audit facilities to ensure hygiene protocols and operational requirements are implemented
- Support the City of Plano with the voluntary application to earn Bureau Veritas' SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence Label across ten of its government and community facilities, which demonstrates that they are in compliance with the recommended guidelines and protocols
The SafeGuard™ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas' "Restart Your Business with BV" program. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely.
Cleveland Clinic serves as the Medical Advisor for Bureau Veritas' health, safety and sustainability programs including "Restart your Business with BV." Bringing the best of Cleveland Clinic, Bureau Veritas is able to leverage the strategic insight, advice and recommendations of the world's leading medical community to develop protocols, guidelines and standards that help businesses restart their operations safely and meet appropriate health, safety and hygiene requirements.
