SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KOS, the spunky purveyor of plant-based protein and functional ingredient supplements, is in your town! Maybe! In collaboration with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), KeHE and C&S Wholesale Grocers, KOS is bringing its eyebrow-arching lifestyle message and soil-sourced sass to the shelves of beloved healthy eating retail icon, Whole Foods Market. Do you have a Whole Foods Market in your town? This is a rhetorical question, but you are invited to answer aloud.
Since January 2020, KOS' delicious and additive-free Organic Plant-Based Proteins in Vanilla and Chocolate, and Show Me The Greens Veggie Blend and Love You Berry Much Reds Blend has made their brick-and-mortar debut on the hallowed shelves of Whole Foods Markets. KOS' award-winning Organic Plant-Based Vanilla Protein and Organic Plant-Based Chocolate Protein checks all the boxes - acting as an all-in-one protein shake and a multivitamin. When you can't eat all the fruits, veggies and greens you know you need, KOS' Show Me The Greens Veggie Blend and Love You Berry Much Reds Blend deliver all the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, antioxidants and healing phytonutrients you'd typically find in the produce section.
Since launching in 2018, KOS has been on a mission to reach its core audience—people who eat—with a message of physiological redemption as key to healing both Self and Planet. The striking benefits of a whole-food, plant-based diet—on both the individual and the resource—denuded planet—are increasingly acknowledged by an informed public. KOS is a pioneer in the shaping of this dietary insurgence, innovating a product line of organic, plant-based, sustainably produced, vibrantly delicious comestibles and presenting the idea of personal revolution with wit and a grinning elegance. The KOS brand has taken off like a green, leafy rocket. Having found tremendous success through its own website, as well as through Amazon.com and Southern California retailers, KOS now leaps from the virtual shelf to reality in this new agreement with the amazing Whole Foods Market.
"Our partnership with Whole Foods and amazing distributors including UNFI, KeHE, and C&S comes at an exciting time within the brand's history. We are prepared to reach new consumers nationally and empower them to live a healthier, plant-based lifestyle," said Allan Stevens, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of KOS. "This is just the start for what's to come for KOS in 2020, and we look forward to bringing even more excitement and innovation within the plant-based category."
"In just two years, we have gone from distributing solely online to occupying shelves of the most highly-regarded grocery chain in the world," said Tony Stahl, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of KOS. "We are committed to providing people with the most convenient and best-tasting form of nature-powered nutrition on the market, and are excited at the prospect of reaching new consumers through our distributor partnerships and the incomparable Whole Foods Market."
Since January 2020, KOS products are available for purchase in more than 400 Whole Foods Market stores across the country. For more information on KOS and its full line of nature-powered comestibles, please visit www.kos.com.
About KOS
KOS, a producer of plant-based protein and functional ingredients, supports customers' journeys toward plant-centric nutritional lifestyles. KOS's suite of superfoods is designed to deliver the high-octane punch that drives the natural world - without the fuel contaminants found in today's dysfunctional processed and meat-based food system. KOS products are made entirely out of the good stuff that springs from the soil. Its boutique family of great-tasting, USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and responsibly-sourced products provide tasty plant-based nutrition for those seeking a healthier way of life in the midst of our busy culture. For more information and a look at KOS's full line of products, please visit www.kos.com.
