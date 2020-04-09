BANGKOK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plantations International group of companies is pleased to announce the opening of its new client services office in Bangkok, Thailand. The new flagship office will trade under the name of Plantations International Co. Limited and will be responsible for overseeing all company activities within the country.
Plantations International's new Bangkok office is located at:
No. 19/125 Sukhumvit Suite, Floor 13 Sukhumvit Soi 13
Bangkok, Thailand 10110
Tel: +66 3313 5380
The primary agroforestry crops Plantations International Thailand will be offering are Agarwood and Cassava.
Agarwood
Agarwood is the heartwood resin that is harvested from the Aquilaria tree. When the resin is steam distilled it creates an oil known as "Oud Oil". The primary market for Oud Oil is the fragrance and pharmaceutical industries.
Cassava
Cassava is a root vegetable. It is the underground part of the cassava shrub, which has the Latin name Manihot esculenta. Like potatoes and yams, it is a tuber crop. Cassava roots have a similar shape to sweet potatoes. The leaves of the cassava plant are also edible. Plantations International is growing Cassava for Monosodium Glutamate (MSG). MSG is a flavor enhancer commonly added to Chinese food, canned vegetables, soups and processed meats.
Besides its own cultivation activities, Plantations International is also offering third-party growers a wide variety of Agarwood and Cassava-related services, ranging from full plantation management services to marketing, sales and distribution related products.
Plantations International Media Contact
For further information, please contact:
Mr. Marvin Lee
Director of Communications
Plantations International Limited
Office: +852 5808 3775
Email: marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com
http://www.plantationsinternational.com
